Ivisic's Emergence 'Unbelievable', Need More From Other Bigs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has recently seen an uptick in the post recently with the play of sophomore forward Zvonimir Ivisic.
The 7-foot-2 Croatian big man has played well as of late, including a career-high 27-point effort in a loss to Alabama Saturday night. His previous five games features three starts, over 13 points per game and a 45% clip from three.
His willingness to attack the boards has increased as a third of his 94 rebounds have come in this recent stretch. Coaches have also put in work developing his ball skills recently as Ivisic has shown an ability to score off the dribble.
“Obviously, we all know how talented he is, but if you're not in, if you're not in the shape and and you're not physically ready to compete in this league it's hard to do," assistant coach Chuck Martin said Tuesday afternoon. "You may be able to get away with it in other leagues, but in this league, it’s hard to do, and I think he’s done an unbelievable job of getting himself physically ready and mentally ready for these games and we’ve got a chance to see his talent in real time. I mean, he was unbelievable the other night despite the loss.”
Ivisic's emergence been a pleasant surprise given the stretch of ball he played from mid-December to mid-January where he played just nine minutes per game including five appearances where he was held scoreless and shooting a shade over 21% per game. His slump busting streak can give Arkansas' other two big's hope to get out of their funks.
Both Trevon Brazile and Jonas Aidoo have been non-factors in the Razorbacks' already short rotation averaging a combined 8.5 points, seven rebounds, two blocks per game. Arkansas will need them to be more aggressive attacking the boards if the team has any desire to surge toward an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
"I think [Brazile and Aidoo] can give us second and third opportunities by going to the offensive glass," Martin said. "I think we’re one of the better rim-protecting teams in the league. And when the opportunity presents itself, being able to get the ball inside and take advantage of some low-post play."
While the Razorbacks do have length considering junior forward Adou Thiero's athleticism at 6-foot--8, attacking the glass for rebounds will forever be about mindset. The biggest question is whether Brazile and Aidoo have the motivaton to attack as the coaching staff desires.
"I think those guys, if they continue to go to the offensive glass — which is really something that they control, you know — that’s all effort, energy and desire," Martin said. "There’s an old adage in college basketball: Every shot that’s taken, it’s a pass for a big man off the rim. Go rebound the ball."
Arkansas is one of the worst among SEC teams in offensive rebounds with just over nine per game. It was the Hogs who crashed the boards last time out in a loss to LSU in January grabbing 14 offensive rebounds, the most in any game this season.
"Go get offensive rebounds and give us second and third opportunities. And then there will be opportunities where we can take advantage of situations where we get the ball in the post."