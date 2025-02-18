Arkansas True Freshmen Impress Across Opening Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Opening weekend always allows for unique experiences. Players play an official college game for the first time and finally realize a dream of playing baseball beyond high school. 14 different Razorbacks started at least one game across the four games.
True freshmen Zane Becker and Carson Boles both had multiple hits and picked up their first RBIs of the season and received high praise from coach Dave Van Horn.
"Three at-bats he hit the ball hard," Van Horn said. "Just had a good outing. Played well in the outfield. Cut a ball off in the alley."
Becker has assumed the role of the second catcher behind starter Ryder Helfrick and also made a good impression, getting the start in Saturday's game. The Flower Mound, Texas native hit two doubles in three at-bats and also came in as a defensive substitution in two other games.
"We needed to get Becker some experience," He’s been hitting as good as anyone on our team all fall, or excuse me, all spring. Whatever this is winter
There were plenty of impressive performances on the mound as well from true freshmen and plenty more still waiting to make their debut, simply because there aren't innings to go around. Carson Wiggins dazzled with his triple-digit fastball, picking up his first save. Fall standout lefty Cole Gibler also pitched a scoreless inning Monday and picked up his first career strikeout.
We had a couple more guys we really wanted to throw," Van Horn said. "Cole Gibler got to come in to pitch an inning. I would have liked to see Bybee, maybe another inning. Maybe had a guy or two down there that we were [wanting to throw].
Both freshman Steele Eaves and sophomore Colin Fisher were getting ready in the bullpen Monday, but Arkansas wrapped up the game in seven innings via run-rule, 12-2.
The two lineups that featured the most backup players from the fall and the spring combined for 26 runs and were responsible for the two run-rule victories, making the decision even more difficult for Van Horn to field a consistent starting lineup.
"We’ve told the guys all along," Van Horn said. "This is the way we start, doesn’t means that’s the way it’s going to be all the time. You’ve got to keep working and earn your position. The competition amongst the players is good, it’s healthy. Obviously everybody wants to play. You can’t play them all."
Arkansas now heads to Arlington, Texas to play three different opponents in three days as part of the College Baseball Series. A rematch against Kansas State, the same team that advanced out of the Fayetteville Regional in 2024, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. The entire event will streamed on FloCollege.