Three Razorbacks Who Stood Out Most During Sweep of Cougars
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn offers compliments notes must be taken. Those don’t come often.
It was a bit different Monday afternoon after Arkansas’ 12-2 victory over Washington State to sweep the weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium to open the 2025 season. Georgia transfer outfielder Justin Thomas provided plenty of promise in four appearances against the Cougars including the game winning run Friday afternoon.
“He had a really good weekend, and it was just good to see him fight some counts and get to 3-2, then take ball four,” Van Horn said Monday afternoon. “Just like his last at-bat. I mean, he’s done a good job, and he got some hits. He scored some runs, stole some bases. Just had a really good weekend for us.”
The 5-foot-11, 195 pound junior had eight plate appearances with three hits, one double, three bases on balls, two stolen bases and only one strikeout. He also put together a .375 batting average which is 27 points better than his time at Georgia.
“Really what probably jumped out of me was Thomas’ at-bats were really good,” Van Horn said following Monday’s victory over Washington State. “He got his hits. He took his walks, and we could flip him to the top of the order if we needed to, but I like it. It's a threat down there.”
Thomas will have plenty of opportunities throughout non-conference play to prove his worth and strong play. He has a chance to be in Arkansas’ lead-off role which is often used for momentum shifts.
“He’s a guy, he could hit lead-off,” Van Horn said. “We see him as a lead-off guy. It’s like we have two lead-off guys. One hits one hole, one hits nine, and I could flip them around, do whatever. Really, really solid weekend.”
Van Horn’s team had several other solid performances at the plate over the weekend including junior college transfer third baseman Brent Iredale. The Australian native smashed 25 home runs and brought in 75 runs in 55 games at New Mexico Junior College.
“You just get to see somebody out there competing against another team when it matters, and sometimes you see guys are really stepping up, but we feel like we've got a lot of guys that are gamer type guys,” Van Horn said.
Iredale leads the Hogs through four games with a .467 batting average with two home runs, nine RBI’s and just two strikeouts.
BYU transfer Kuhio Aloy’s bat might keep him in the line-up as a designated hitter for the time being. Van Horn’s desire is to see the sophomore develop into a starting caliber outfielder as he boasts “pretty good athleticism," according to his coach.
“Yeah, I think that [Aloy] hits righties pretty good, but obviously hitting right-on-right spin is a problem for a lot of people,” Van Horn said.
Aloy is currently Arkansas’ second best hitter with a .429 batting average in seven plate appearances. He’s tied for the team-lead in home runs with two and is tied for third with four RBI’s.
“He actually runs really well,” Van Horn said. “He’s a pretty good athlete. For the future, and I’m talking maybe toward next year, he’s got to become a good outfielder so he has a position so it’s not just a DH situation.”