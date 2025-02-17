EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: Kentucky-Arkansas “Razor’s Edge” Episode
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second episode of "Calipari: Razor's Edge" hits TV screens nationwide 9 p.m. Monday.
Unlike the first episode where over 20 games were covered in roughly 40 minutes of total runtime, the second episode is all about the game between Arkansas and Kentucky inside Rupp Arena, a place coach John Calipari called his home court for 15 seasons. Arkansas won, 89-79 and catapulted its turnaround back into bubble conversations for the NCAA Tournament. ,
Calipari's departure from Kentucky was one of the key reasons the series was produced. Calipari's sudden shift from Big Blue Nation to an SEC rival is the overarching theme of the six-part docuseries. The episode will give an in-depth look at the only game between the two teams this season.
An clip of unaired footage as part of the second episode of Calipari addressing the team can be seen before Monday's premiere only on Razorbacks on SI.
Residents in the Fayetteville area can tune into the area can tune into VICE TV on the following channels with their existing TV provider:
People outside the Fayetteville area can check the VICE TV channel finder here.
Calipari and the Razorbacks return to the court and face their sternest test of the season against No.1 Auburn on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.