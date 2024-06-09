Calipari Can Teach Razorbacks' Fans a Lesson from Kentucky Tenure
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –– John Calipari will be patrolling the sideline at Bud Walton Arena instead of Rupp for one reason — and only one reason — Kentucky ran him off.
You can argue that Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart was still in Cal's corner, that he gave him more than a pat on the back and a less-than-heartfelt assurance that he was still wanted for the long term in Lexington. But from the administration to the Kentucky crazies who call themselves loyal fans, it was apparent they wanted a change.
Calipari will be successful at Arkansas, just as he was at Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky. He nearly won national titles at all three schools. Seriously, he took UMass to the Final Four.
With Arkansas' facilities, he might win that elusive second national title, for himself and for the Razorbacks. Hog fans should thank their lucky stars that Kentucky fans and possibly administration were upset that Cal hadn't won a natty since 2012. They were especially dismayed that the team had a recent habit of losing to lower-ranked teams during the Madness of March.
That paved the yellow brick road from Lexington to Fayetteville. Like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, there's a simple but important lesson to be learned in this tale for Razorback rooters. Be thankful for what you've got, especially when it's special.
So, it's time to talk about Dave Van Horn. After the Hogs' unexpected early departure from the NCAA Tournament last weekend, some "fans" couldn't contain their disappointment. They took to the airwaves and social media to gripe about Van Horn, his team, his hitting coach, and his failure to win a national title.
Some have called for Van Horn's job. That's silly at best, suggests legal insanity at worst. Those folks are probably the fair-weather variety who feel entitled in life. They also don't know baseball, likely don't go to games, and certainly don't understand what it's like to have a pearl in their hand after they throw away the oyster shell.
Van Horn is that pearl. Undeniably.
In 22 seasons as Boss Hog, he's been to 20 NCAA Tournaments. He's the reason they print t-shirts that read "OmahaHogs" because he's taken Arkansas there seven times.
Heck, in just five seasons, he transformed a Nebraska program into a powerhouse that went to four NCAAs and the College World Series his last two years despite only making the tournament three times since 1883 prior.
That's when Arkansas athletics director Frank Broyles asked Norm DeBriyn (who led the Hogs for 33 seasons and to four CWS appearances) if he thought Van Horn would take the Razorbacks' job. DeBriyn had told Frank he was retiring a few weeks before the season had ended. After the Hogs lost in the Super Regional at Clemson, Broyles asked DeBriyn if he wanted to stay on as coach but the much-liked DeBriyn was ready to hang up his No. 23 uniform.
Broyles knew Van Horn was his only choice as successor. DeBriyn had re-introduced Van Horn to Broyles two years earlier for an informal talk. Broyles knew Van Horn as he'd played for DeBriyn in 1982 — he was first-team All-Southwest Conference and league Newcomer of the Year — before going pro. Van Horn returned to coach for four seasons under DeBriyn before embarking on his own coaching career following the 1988 season.
Although Van Horn wanted to spend another year at Nebraska with the terrific team he'd assembled, negotiations were rather quick for him to move back to Fayetteville, even while he was coaching at the CWS. Plus, he was leaving a brand new stadium that had been announced following his first season with the Cornhuskers and the team moved into for his final season there.
Now, though, Van Horn coaches in THE best stadium with THE best facilities in college baseball. He helped create that, too.
Having been to every ballpark in the SEC, plus Texas and Oklahoma and even playing in dozens of stadiums like the home of the Longhorns and many more about three lifetimes ago, none of them compare to Baum-Walker Stadium. Absolutely, positively, none.
Plus, the $30 million state-of-the-art facility past the right-field fence is a huge recruiting tool. Couple that right-field gem with the ballpark, and Arkansas boasts what Southeast Missouri coach Andy Sawyers called "one of the 'Taj Mahals' of college baseball." Thing is, it's THE Taj Mahal.
DeBriyn laid the groundwork for this amazing setting in college baseball and convinced Charlie Baum and then Johnny Mike Walker to open their checkbooks to make it happen. Also credit the Hunt family, whose name is on the right-field facility.
However, it's Van Horn who turned the Arkansas program into a juggernaut. Every season, the Hogs are fighting to be No. 1 in the polls. Every year, they're atop the recruiting rankings or close. Every week, they're a team nobody wants to play.
Every game Hog fans fill the three dozen luxury suites and every nook and cranny of the ballpark about 11,000 strong. They buy the food, the beer and sodas, the t-shirts and souvenirs. They fill the yard with noise and excitement that helped Arkansas go 33-3 at home prior to the NCAAs.
A night at Baum-Walker is a joyous happening like no other in college baseball. Van Horn's teams have made it so, by winning at an impressive rate ever since he succeeded DeBriyn in 2003.
Consider: Van Horn won eight SEC West titles, three overall SEC crowns, a tourney title, coached two Golden Spikes winners (college baseball's best player) and has 883 wins as a college coach, counting five seasons at Texarkansas Junior College, more than any active Division I head coach.
Oh yeah, and don't forget those seven trips to the College World Series.
Some fans don't think it's good enough. They call into radio shows and post on social media like they're the experts, like they know what's best for the program and why Van Horn has failed to produce what he should.
Yes, he was frustratingly close to winning a national title multiple times, famously in 2018, but didn't bring home the bacon. Yes, he's brought in talented players but not won the final game. Yes, fans have the right to say what they want.
But they shouldn't be idiots. That's what I consider the Kentucky fans who insisted Cal was washed up. So he moved on to greener pastures. Van Horn isn't leaving, and Razorback fans should pray he never does.
Previous stories. Thoughts, gripes, questions? Email Bob.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorback legend's story will take over Hollywood
• Calipari shares thoughts on Razorbacks squad ahead of summer practices
• Putting John Calipari hiring into some context
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook