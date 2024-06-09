Razorback Legend's Story Will Take Over Hollywood, Comedic Actor to Play Starring Role
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Funnyman actor Kevin James has been tabbed to play golf legend John Daly in an upcoming series, according to a report from Deadline.
Daly is an enigma amongst the PGA world. He dons wild clothing with unique patterns and oftentimes with a cigarette in his mouth. He is known for his unconventional swing and driving the golf ball long distances which dubbed him the nickname ‘Long John.’ By 1997, he was reportedly smashing balls 300 yards on average per drive.
The 58-year-old has won 19 tournaments throughout his professional career. That includes a pair of major tournament victories with a PGA Championship in 1991 and The Open Championship in 1995. His success on the tour in 1991 came during his rookie year which earned Daly Rookie of the Year honors.
After his early success, the Arkansas icon struggled mightily on the golf course and his personal life due to drinking issues. By 2004 Daly was refocused with a Buick Invitational victory, his first win in 189 PGA Tour events. The Tour selected him with Comeback Player of the Year honors that season after finishing No. 4 in the standings. For his career, Daly has earned over $10 million from PGA Tour events.
The actor, James has recently been casted as former Saints head coach Sean Payton in the Netflix movie “Home Team." He has also starred in other hits like Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups and 50 First Dates. Deadline shares that the series will be created by producers and executives from ‘Kings and Queens’. Village Roadshow Pictures will produce the series as a whole.
