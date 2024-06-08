Calipari Shares Thought on Razorbacks Squad Ahead of Summer Practices
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks' basketball coachJohn Calipari shared how ready he is for the coming season with his new gig. New faces and one familiar player populate Arkansas' new era of college basketball.
"[The team] had our first team meeting yesterday and I did individual meetings today," Calipari said via his X account. "Guys played pickup last night!! I am really excited about this group! They are talented, big, experienced, and physically and mentally tough. We are a national program that will recruit our region, throughout the US and around the world!"
Name, image and likeness has been talked about for much of the offseason since Calipari was announced as coach in April. Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek with the help of mega donor John Tyson have helped form what could be a dangerous basketball team next season. Calipari has used different resources and new plans contrary to how he built Kentucky the previous 16 seasons.
The transfer portal was heavily used to land a pair of 'can't miss targets' like Johnell Davis (FAU) and Jonas Aidoo (Tennessee). Former Kentucky starters in point guard DJ Wagner, small forward Adou Thiero and stretch forward Zvonimir Ivisic followed Calipari to the Razorbacks. Trevon Brazile opted to return to school after testing NBA Draft waters and the portal. His additon is huge as it shores up some of the depth issues in the post.
Three 5-star freshmen were added to the fold nearly immediately after Calipari was named coach. Small forward Karter Knox was the first to hop aboard along with point guard Boggie Fland and then Billy Richmond. All three first-year players have family ties to either Kentucky or Memphis when Calipari roamed the coaches box at the respective schools.
Calipari added that he will target prospects not only in and around the Natural State but also nationally as he previously stated in his introductory press conference. His touch is also apparent in how Arkansas now schedules opponents for non-conference play. The Razorbacks will travel to the Big Apple and play Michigan inside Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic. The Hogs' will also play in Dallas and in North Little Rock for other neutral site matchups.
