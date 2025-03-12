Familiar Faces Homer for Hogs in Win Over Central Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas third baseman Brent Iredale hit his fourth home run in as many games as the Razorbacks finished the 10-game homestand undefeated with a 9-2 win over the Central Arkansas Bears.
Iredale finished his day 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two walks. He temporarily took the team lead in homers (seven) with his two-run shot in front of a Kuhio Aloy walk to open the scoring in the bottom of the second.
Both Aloy brothers, Kuhio and Wehiwa, came into the day tied with Iredale for six homers. Each made a bid to tie Iredale. Wehiwa's ball to right got pulled back by the wind for a long flyout, but the Bears weren't so lucky with Kuhio, who hit the ball through the wind for a 408-foot shot into the Hog Pen to double the lead.
Arkansas' Colin Fisher continues to thrive in all roles that he's put in. Fisher pitched his second straight scoreless midweek start, going three innings and striking out three. In between the midweek starts, he also pitched a scoreless inning during the Hogs' sweep of Portland Saturday.
Fisher's season ERA sits at 0.82.
First baseman Cam Kozeal continues to contribute on both sides of the scorecard. He was a part of a 4-6-3 inning ending double-play to limit the damage to a solitary run against righty Ben Bybee in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the inning, Kozeal hit his second homer of the year to the opposite field to cap a 5-spot for Arkansas and expand the lead to 9-1.
Arkansas will face its first SEC and true road test at the same time. The Razorbacks head to Oxford, Miss. to face the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+.