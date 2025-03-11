Do Razorbacks Have Go-To Wide Receiver Nobody Has Considered?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In addition to several other things keeping Arkansas coach Sam Pittman awake at night, there's one even he may not have thought about.
In a long career as an assistant coach, he's likely never had to figure out what to do when one of his players turns 30 years old in August before the season starts.
Along with everything else that changed after Pittman became the Razorbacks' coach in December 2019, sophomore wide receiver Monte Harrison will celebrate that number during fall camp. It will be an interesting situation.
In the first practice of spring practice Harrison looked like he's starting to figure out playing wide receiver at the college level. He didn't get a whole lot done as a freshman last year.
Harrison didn't pile up huge numbers. With just two catches playing mostly special teams, his biggest play may have been a 16-yard return of an on-side kick against Alabama-Birmingham in September.
At least on Monday when the Hogs took the field for the first time, Harrison was sporting a different number (11 this year) and also looked to be quarterback Taylen Green's favorite target. That comes with the disclaimer of a very limited body of work.
Harrison had three catches for 33 yards from Green. Even in individual drills there appeared to be more chemistry between he and Green which shouldn't be surprising.
Harrison is one of very few receivers returning for a team that lost its playmakers to time or the transfer portal. There's not a lot of SEC experience returning for this year.
Last season Harrison appeared to be figuring things out. He had played professional baseball for 10 seasons, but walked on as a true freshman.
He played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins and California Angels before looping back to the Brewers. He and the late Bob Uecker probably had some interesting journeyman baseball stories.
But he has competitive experience from playing pro baseball. It took him a year to figure out playing football again, but was much crisper running routes Monday than he looked all of last year.
Harrison also has the size (6-3, 230) to be that No. 1 wideout the Hogs really haven't had since Treylon Burks left for the NFL after the 2021 season.. They've needed it.
Harrison's experience has probably helped, plus that maturity thing. Now Pittman just has to figure out how to handle a 30th birthday party for a sophomore.
