Comeback Falls Short, Pushing Razorbacks Season to Brink in Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A massive six-run inning off Arkansas' Hagen Smith keyed the Kansas State Wildcats past Arkansas, 7-6, on Saturday night before a packed house at Baum-Walker. The Wildcats advanced to the regional final. The Razorbacks still have another game to win to get there.
"We can do it," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Everybody's Mr. Oh Poor ‘Ol Me, negative. We can do it. We might not do it, but we can."
Given a two-run lead after Arkansas cracked the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the fifth and Smith cruising, the Hogs looked to be following a familiar formula to victory. It fell apart this time.
Kansas State had other ideas, back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the inning spelled the first sign of trouble for Smith. The Wildcats, who came into the game with 130 stolen bases on the season and unafraid to play small ball, showed its play style. After a sac bunt from Raphael Pelletier moved both runners into scoring position, Chuck Ingram and Brendan Jones tied the game with an RBI singles. Josh Parsons then laid another bunt down. Jared Sprague-Lott attempted to cut the go-ahead run at home, but Ingram slid in safely to take the lead 3-2.
Kansas State's Kaelen Culpepper, who hit for the cycle against Louisiana Tech earlier in the day in the regional, continued his powerful bat. Culpepper, a fellow potential first round pick, started the day 0-for-2 against Smith, but cranked a three-run homer to right center to stretch the lead to 6-2. Smith had not given up more than three runs in his 15 starts all year.
The day started out well for Smith, striking out Brady Day in the second inning to break the single-season strikeout record for Hogs pitching.
The ace cruised through the lineup the first time through and didn't allow a hit until a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth but never recovered after the six-spot. Van Horn removed Smith after he got out of the fifth.
"No reaction," Peyton Holt said. "It’s just baseball. You can’t throw a shutout every time you go out. You see it in the big leagues. You’ve got all those good arms, and they can’t have a good outing every time."
Arkansas chipped away with one in the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth, but the lack of clutch hitting ended up sinking the team. The Hogs left 13 runners on base and outhit the Wildcats 13-5. The Razorbacks went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
"I really liked the way we fought back and almost caught them,” coach Dave Van Horn said. “[The homer] was a big swing there for them in the eighth with two outs, hit that home run to get them back to three. We had a couple chances in the seventh and the eighth to punch in a couple more.”
The Razorbacks had chances every inning late. Ben Bybee was nearly perfect in four innings of relief, but his one mistake, a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth by Nick English to stretch the lead back to 7-4 ended up being key.
In the top of the ninth, Wehiwa Aloy started the rally with a single through the left side, Holt followed with a two-run homer with one out that just snuck over the wall in left field.
Ty Wilmsmeyer walked with two outs to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Peyton Stovall struck out to end the game.
"I wouldn't want to play us right now," Van Horn said. "Honestly, the way we're swinging the bat and we were fighting at the plate. We gotta go beat Southeast Missouri State tomorrow if we want to get another chance at K-State."
The Razorbacks will play for its season against Southeast Missouri State 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
