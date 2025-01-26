Hawaiian Double Play Duo Ready for Encore with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas slowly waits for baseball weather to appear, the Razorbacks have begun with its first set of scrimmages. The Cardinal team, comprised of most of the starters won Saturday's scrimmage 11-2.
Michael Anderson, one of many names potentially at first base hit a homer 417 feet into the Hog Pen and also added a double. Nolan Souza had a triple and a walk.
Souza and fellow Hawaiian infielder Wehiwa Aloy are back for a second season and both are expected to be mainstays in the lineup this year. For Souza, having a projected spot in the starting lineup heading into spring ball should help bring an extra sense of comfort and improve his swing selection. He spent much of the 2024 season filling in for the now-departed Peyton Stovall and getting spot starts at DH.
"It's always good to get consistent at-bats," Souza said. "Having a good eye at the plate is definitely a part of it. If you're swinging at bad pitches, you're just going to be down in the count right away. I've been getting a consistent amount of at-bats out here. That's just going to help me see the ball [and] make sure that my vision at the plate is good. "
Souza started the 2024 season hitting well-over .300 before finishing the season 6-for-37 (.162) at the plate. He's hoping that the extra work in the offseason pays dividends.
"I just started to lose a little bit of weight [towards the end of last season]," Souza said. "Felt a little bit weaker, so I've been working really hard to be able to maintain that weight and that strength in the weight room with {strength and conditioning coach Hunter] Bell."
Aloy and Souza are firmly entrenched as the Hogs' double-play combo up the middle for opening day, There's little question on Aloy's ability with the bat, with his name being floated as a potential first round pick, but his fellow infield-mate looks to make a significant sophomore jump to bring more firepower to the Razorback lineup.
Arkansas concludes its first weekend of scrimmages 12:35 p.m. Sunday. The season starts Feb.14 against Washington State.