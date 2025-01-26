Lack of Late Game Execution Costs Hogs More Than Officiating
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s easy to blame officiating after a game that could’ve easily been won. While officiating was odd at points, it wasn’t the reason Arkansas fell to Oklahoma 65-52 Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena.
Of course, the Razorbacks didn’t get off to a particularly good start either falling behind by 13 with four minutes left in the first half. Huge runs to extend leads into double digits have become a regular occurrence for Coach John Calipari’s team.
Those runs have also been met with in-game adjustments by Calipari which have also allowed his team to claw their way back. A 20-9 run that spanned from four minutes left in the first half to the 12:47 mark in the second half, earned Arkansas its first lead since early in the game.
Over the next 7:07, Arkansas had built momentum and had an answer for everything Oklahoma did. The Razorbacks made a single field goal the rest of the way, a game tying three from Johnell Davis but couldn’t capitalize, falling to a 1-6 record in SEC play.
If there were any reason to blame officiating, then one of the few calls that should be under consideration for review was junior forward Adou Thiero’s foul on Jalon Moore. Thiero’s hand apparently swiped something other than the ball which led to a pair of free throws for Moore, who made 1-of-2 attempts with 1:15 left.
Had Thiero’s call been made up, there was never a better time to do so than when senior guard Johnell Davis drove to the bucket for a layup and mild contact. Instead, officials let it play on as the ball bounced around the court and into the hands of Oklahoma and Moore who received the outlet pass for a dunk and three point victory.
Likely, the biggest play of the night was sophomore forward Zvonimir Ivisic being called for a loose ball with the possession arrow favoring Oklahoma with 1:36 to go. This happened seconds following Davis’ three point shot to tie the game at 62-all and Arkansas couldn’t regain momentum it once had.
“[We lacked] execution down the stretch,” Calipari said after the loss. “We did some good stuff, maybe didn't finish it off, but there's a hard fought game. Had our chances again.”