Hogs' Flame Throwers Ready to Become Full-Fledged Contributors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's tone is clear. His 2024 closer is closer no more. Gabe Gaeckle's spectacular freshman season as the team's ninth-inning guy featured a 2.32 ERA across 42 2/3 innings and seven saves. With Hagen Smith graduating to the draft, Gaeckle's services are now required in the rotation.
"We’ve been around Gabe Gaeckle so much," Van Horn said. " [Having] had him here, we feel like that he will definitely be a starter."
As Gaeckle leaves the bullpen to fill the hole left behind by Smith, he leaves behind an equally big crater for others to fill.
Thankfully for Arkansas, the trio of options that Arkansas has to fill Gaeckle's void, perhaps all have the potential to throw harder than Gaeckle, which is an impressive feat, considering that Gaeckle can touch triple digits himself.
Christian Foutch quietly put together one of the best seasons for a Razorback reliever, ever. His 0.81 ERA across 22.1 innings is the lowest ERA by a Hog out of the bullpen since Michael Gunn in 2014. Yes, he even beat out Kevin Kopps' historic 2021 season.
His free and easy 100+ mile-an-hour fastball paired with a slider and splitter put away both non-conference and SEC hitters with ease.
"He’s got the most consistent velo I’ve seen other than the guy from Baton Rouge last year [LSU pitcher and NL Rookie Of The Year Paul Skenes], former Razorback Brady Tygart said in April. "He blows our mind every single day because it looks so easy. I never play catch with him, I’ll never do that to myself because it’s scary."
Foutch has competition for the fastest fastball on staff. Freshman Carson Wiggins instantly turned heads in the fall, hitting the 102 miles an hour on the radar gun. Beyond his fastball, Van Horn has been impressed with his makeup for someone who hasn't pitched an official inning in college yet.
"The stuff is there," Van Horn said. "He can blow you up pretty good. He's a little older. He will actually be draft-eligible as a sophomore next year if nothing changes with the draft age. We think that he's going to help us a lot. This year, probably out of the pen, probably a starter in the future."
In terms of raw talent, Hunter Dietz may have both Gaeckle and Foutch beat. Dietz was ranked No. 57 overall in the 2023 recruiting class according to Perfect Game.
"This is a guy that his freshman year fall he might have been our best guy," Van Horn said. "Smith didn't pitch a whole lot that last fall, but we didn't hit him at all."
Now Van Horn wants Dietz to fully recover from the elbow injury and harness all his talent to become a key contributor.
"He'll be one of our best pitchers If he can get back to just where he was walking in the door here as a true freshman in the fall of '23," Van Horn said. "Now, he's not there yet, but he's getting there. So, one inning would be great for us."
No matter how it all shakes out, the Razorbacks will have plenty of options to use out of the bullpen as Arkansas tries to find the new Gabe Gaeckle as he takes over from Smith as the heir apparent as the team's ace.
Fall practices for Arkansas start Jan. 24. The season getting underway Feb. 14 against Washington State.