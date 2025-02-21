Hogs Return to Arlington to Face K-State in Weekend Opener
Dave Van Horn is excited to take his team back to the home of the Texas Rangers, where crowds of 20,000 will gather this weekend to watch the Razorbacks prove they're worthy of a top five ranking.
Fifth-ranked Arkansas will play in the annual College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. They'll play three games in three days, beginning Friday night against Kansas State.
The Hogs play K-State at 7 p.m., the TCU Horned Frogs at 6 p.m. Saturday, and the Michigan Wolverines at 11 a.m. Sunday. The entire event will be streamed on FloCollege. All games for this weekend are sold out.
Razorback players be available for an autograph session Friday from 2-2:30 p.m. Friday at the stadium.
Arkansas couldn't play in a better event. The three-game round-robin among four teams provides top-flight, early-season competition. It serves as a test site and a proving ground.
“It is not your park," Van Horn said, pointing out the benefit of playing away from the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium. "I think the experience that you gain from that, I don’t see how it could not help you down the road.”
Plus, playing in front of crowds even larger than the Razorbacks draw for their biggest home games is helpful. Van Horn hopes the largest crowd the Hogs see this year is in the finals of the College World Series, where 25,000 have packed the stands.
“I don’t think it will ever get old,” Van Horn said of playing at Globe Life Field. “It is pretty exciting when you think about it. First couple of weeks in the season in front of 15,000-plus, maybe 20,000-plus.
"It is something that I think the players really enjoy and gives them the opportunity to hear it, see it and get the feel of what it is like to be in that situation, that atmosphere."
There are three consecutive weekends of games involving different teams, with others squaring off for weekday games. Arkansas is participating in Week 2 of the event.
Teams playing last weekend were Texas, Ole Miss, Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma State and Arizona. Next weekend, Auburn, Baylor, Ohio State and Oregon State will play a round-robin.
"I think the competition is going to be great," Van Horn said. He had high praise for how the entire weekend is orchestrated from practice time, to the accommodations, to the big crowds that watch.
"It’s run really well, the players are treated well, the teams are good, the hotels are right there connected to the stadium or right across the street from the stadium," he said. "There’s some things to do around the ballpark as far as restaurants. It’s a really good setup.
"I mean, it starts with your practice on Thursday. You’ve got a grounds crew that treats you good. A lot of times you get to these pro parks and these grounds crews, they’re a little fussy.
"They don’t really like what’s going on. You’re tearing up their field and all that type of stuff. You don’t get that feeling here. I’ve been in a lot of tournaments over the years and it’s just a little bit different feel."
Plus, it's a convenient setting for the Hogs and their fans, just a bit more than five hours south of Fayetteville and convenient for a lot of Arkansas fans in Texas.
"It’s so good for us because of the location," Van Horn said. "We have a lot of alumni in the Metroplex area and then a lot of our fans from Arkansas or this area like to get away."