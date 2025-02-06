All Hogs

Nine Razorback Games On Tap For National Television

Arkansas featured prominently on network TV across 2025 season

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the dugout during a game with the San Jose State Spartans at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the dugout during a game with the San Jose State Spartans at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Craven Whitlow-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked Top 5 by all the major polls in the preseason except for one. Fans will have nine confirmed opportunities to see the Razorbacks on national TV.

Eight of the nine games are scheduled for SEC Network, with the first scheduled for March 28 on the road against Vanderbilt.

Arkansas also has two midweek home games against in-state schools scheduled for SEC Network, April 8 against Arkansas State and April 23 against Arkansas-Little Rock.

The only nationally televised game not on SEC Network is Arkansas' matchup against Texas at Baum-Walker Stadium May 1. That game will be on ESPN2.

The rest of Arkansas' 56 games will all be streamed on SEC+, with the exception of the College Baseball Series, a three-game weekend Feb. 21-23 in Arlington, Texas streamed exclusively on FloCollege.

The full national TV schedule for Arkansas is as follows:



March 28 – Arkansas at Vanderbilt – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

April 4 – Missouri at Arkansas – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

April 8 – Arkansas State at Arkansas – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

April 23 – Little Rock at Arkansas – 5 p.m. – SEC Network

April 26 – Arkansas at Florida – 2 p.m. – SEC Network

May 1 – Texas at Arkansas – 6 p.m. – ESPN2

May 2 – Texas at Arkansas – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

May 10 – Arkansas at LSU – 5:30 p.m. – SEC Network

May 11 – Arkansas at LSU – 3 p.m. – SEC Network

Arkansas is now just 8 days away from kicking off its 2025 campaign. Opening Day is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 14 against Washington State and will be streamed on SEC+.

Information from Arkansas Communications was used in this story.

