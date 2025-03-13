Arkansas Sticking With First Base Platoon Heading Into SEC play
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas enters SEC play 16-1, its best record since 2006. The Razorbacks continue to put up runs at an exciting pace, but a lingering question that dates back to fall practices still isn't fully settled. Who starts for the Razorbacks at first base?
"I'm platooning over there a little bit," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "I probably don't have to, but I think Rocco [Peppi] is really good against left-handers and Cam’s [Kozeal] really good against right-handers, but he’s also shown that he can hit left-handers."
Through 17 games, the duties have been split equally between Peppi and Kozeal with eight starts each. Michael Anderson also started a game opening weekend, but has not appeared since.
Both Kozeal and Peppi did not have experience playing first base in college prior to their time at Arkansas.
"The guys have really bought into the team thing," Van Horn said. "They’re not complaining. They’re just showing up and getting ready for their number to be called. I like where we are at first."
Kozeal admitted his start against TCU back in Febuary was a new experience.
"Friday night in Arlington was the first time in my life I've ever played first base," Kozeal said. "Threw me in there and that was just had to take a couple of deep breaths in that situation."
Both listed at just 5-foot-10, Peppi and Kozeal are not prototypical choices at first base. Reese Robinett, who's listed at 6-foot-3, has already come in as a defensive replacement on eight occasions.
Peppi is in a similar situation, just going with the flow and learning a new position on the fly.
"It's been fun," Peppi said about the transition. "It's definitely been a challenge. I'm always up for a challenge. I was handed a first base glove and was told you're going to be taking reps at first base."
Van Horn is content to continue to stick to his three-man crew at first base heading into SEC play. Kozeal against righties, Peppi against lefties and Robinett for defensive purposes when the team has a lead.
Arkansas starts SEC play on the road against No. 13 Ole Miss. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+.