Weekend starter could see role change moving forward for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 7 Arkansas baseball is riding high after a sweep over No. 1 Texas, but a lingering conundrum still remains about Sunday pitching.
Lefty Landon Beidelschies has made every start in the final game of a series since March 2, including all eight SEC games. He's pitched to a 6.03 ERA across those eight starts and averaged just under four innings per outing.
He's allowed nine homers and 11 doubles. His home runs per nine innings in SEC games sits just a shade under 2.6.
"I’m not saying Landon’s done a bad job," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "I just wish it was a little longer. Give us five. We need more innings, especially in Game 3."
In eight SEC starts, he's lasted five innings just three times and the team had dropped three straight Sunday games before engineering a comeback twice in a 13-8 win over Texas.
A potential move to the pen could have benefits for Beidelschies. He worked almost exclusively as a reliever his freshman season at Ohio State before becoming the Friday night guy for the Buckeyes in last year.
He made just one start in 24 appearances in 2023. It's a role that he is already familiar with, unlike the switch with Gabe Gaeckle, who went from a reliever as a freshman to a starter as a sophomore for the first time to begin the season.
Van Horn also said allowing Beidelschies to either be an opener or a reliever out of the bullpen should allow his stuff to play up and pitch more freely.
"I just don’t want him to go out and pitch like 'I’m gonna pitch six innings' and you can throw 94 a lot and you’re pitching at 91," Van Horn said. "If you just know you’re pitching two, maybe you give us 94. Just give us what you got."
Beidelschies' nine homers is three times as many as anyone else on staff. Zach Root has allowed three homers in 44 2/3 SEC innings, 13 more frames than Beidelschies.
"It’s just been a couple mistakes," Van Horn said. You get ahead in the count, you can’t throw it down the middle. You got to make pitches. They can be fixed, it’s just up to him to do it. He’s not the only one. Everybody gives up home runs, it’s just, there’s been a lot of extra base hits."
Van Horn is trying to find the perfect spot to slide Beidelschies into his new role. If the situation presented itself for Beidelschies to finish a game or a string of lefties in the line-up, Van Horn would be willing to look for new Game 3 starter for the first time since early March.
"He's not upset or mad at us or anything," Van Horn said. "He's just trying to be a team guy –– wants to help us win."
Arkansas kicks off its penultimate series against No. 3 LSU on the road at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+.