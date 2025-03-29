Kozeal's Big Return to Former Team Lifts Hogs Over Commodores
NASHVILLE — Arkansas first baseman Cam Kozeal's five RBI night against his former team helped the No. 2 Razorbacks cruise to a 9-0 win over No. 14 Vanderbilt.
It was the most runs that Vanderbilt had allowed in a game. The Commodores came into the game with the best ERA in the SEC and ninth nationally (3.23).
Kozeal, who hit five homers during his freshman season at Vanderbilt, hit two homers in a game for the first time in his career. His 3-for-5 day raised his batting average to .398.
Arkansas' hot hitting complemented the best start by a Hog pitcher this season. Lefty Zach Root pitched 7 2/3 scoreless with seven strikeouts and held Vanderbilt to just three hits.
Vanderbilt starter JD Thompson turned in a solid performance of his own over six innings, but Arkansas tagged him for three homers, leading to five runs.
Root took advantage of an aggressive lineup and was efficient, even on course for a potential "Maddux" (complete game in under 100 pitches). He needed just 59 pitches to get through five innings and also had a no-hit bid through 4 1/3 innings.
Vanderbilt hit into six first-pitch outs including a double play.
The Commodores failed to get a runner into scoring position until the seventh inning. Vanderbilt's only chance to score was in Root's final inning. Back-to-back two-out walks after a leadoff double loaded the bases.
Coach Dave Van Horn brought in Aiden Jimenez, who has not allowed an earned run in over a month, needed just three pitches to get a lineout off the bat of RJ Austin and retire the side.
Dylan Carter finished the shutout with a clean ninth.
Logan Maxwell continued his power surge with a homer to left-center in the fourth, his seventh of the year. Before Arkansas, he had five in three seasons at TCU.
The Razorbacks look for its third straight SEC series win 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.