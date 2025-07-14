More Razorbacks taken on second day adding to historic draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continued to make history on the second day of the MLB Draft. After becoming just the second school in MLB Draft history to hear four names called in the first round, five more Hogs are likely to begin their professional careers.
The nine total selections is the most ever in the first 10 rounds of a draft in school history.
Christian Foutch: Fifth Round, Boston Red Sox, No. 148 overall ($479,800 slot value)
Foutch had one of the more underrated seasons as an Arkansas reliever as a sophomore with a 0.81 ERA in 22 1/3 innings, but regressed to a 4.09 ERA as a junior in 22 innings, at times struggling with command and control. He's the first Razorback off the board on day two because of his stuff, a fastball that routinely touches 100 with a wipeout splitter.
Aiden Jimenez: Fifth Round, Kansas City Royals, No. 158 overall ($434,400)
A transfer from Oregon State, Jimenez recovered from Tommy John Surgery in the quick side and became a shutdown reliever for most of the season with Arkansas and was used as a spot starter later in the year. Across 42 1/3 innings, Jimenez pitched to a 3.40 ERA with 40 strikeouts and could still eventually return as a starter with a four pitch mix, including a fastball that hits 96 miles an hour.
Landon Beidelschies: Sixth Round, Atlanta Braves, No. 187 overall ($338,900)
One of the most heralded transfer pitchers this year, Beidelschies started out the season in the Arkansas rotation as the Sunday starter because of an injury to Gage Wood. He had an up and down season, finishing with a 4.82 ERA in 61 2/3 innings and allowing 14 home runs, but pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball in the College World Series against the eventual champions LSU.
Brent Iredale: Seventh Round, Pittsburgh Pirates, No. 203 overall ($297,000)
Iredale is a fascinating case study moving forward for players making a decision out of junior college in the new era of NIL. He was draft-eligible coming form New Mexico Junior College in 2024, but opted to forgo the draft to spend his junior season at Arkansas. He started the season really hot, with a batting average of .431 through the first month of the season, but really tapered off the final three months of the year, finishing at .286. Iredale still kept his on-base percentage at .450 thanks to 67 free passes (46 walks and 21 hit-by-pitches).
Ben Bybee: Eighth Round, San Francisco Giants, No. 236 overall ($232,000)
Bybee did a bit of everything throughout his Razorback career from starting midweek games to becoming a reliable reliever down the stretch that could give the team multiple innings. Across three seasons, he pitched to a 5.67 ERA in 93 2/3 innings with 107 strikeouts.
Justin Thomas Jr.: 11th Round, Houston Astros, No. 336 overall
Thomas broke out and carried the Razorback offense out of the No. 9 spot and patrolled center field for the Hogs in the College World Series and made the All-CWS team thanks to getting eight hits in four games in Omaha. The Hogs are now in a waiting game to see if Thomas signs.
None of the 19 players in Arkansas' upcoming freshman class have been drafted yet. Arkansas still keeps its nine-person incoming transfer class intact.