RazorbackCast: Tracking Razorback MLB home runs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn has been open about getting players to Fayetteville that have pro ambitions in baseball beyond the confines of Baum-Walker Stadium.
In 2015, MLB introduced StatCast to improve access to stats and analytics. It's baseball after all, there's a stat for how many stats there are. Baseball Savant Data for distance tracking goes back to 2008
In the StatCast era, Arkansas has had eight different players hit at least one home run at the major-league level.
Home Run Leaderboard (Statcast era only):
Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox: 108
James McCann, Arizona Diamondbacks: 92
Brian Anderson, Milwaukee Brewers: 71
Logan Forsythe, Los Angeles Dodgers: 66
Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles: 10
Brett Eibner, Los Angeles Dodgers: 8
Matt Reynolds, Cincinnati Reds: 7
Craig Gentry, Baltimore Orioles: 7
Dominic Fletcher, Chicago White Sox: 3
It comes as no surprise that the two most consistent players in the big leagues over the past decade, Benintendi and McCann, lead the way in homers. They're also the only two hitters to make an All-Star Team, but here are the five longest home runs in MLB since 2015 off the bat of a former Razorback.
1. Brett Eibner, May 13, 2017 at Colorado (Tyler Anderson): 465 feet
This was the catalyst for the whole series. Not only does Eibner have the longest home run hit by a Razorback not only in the Statcast Era since 2015, but since 2008 as far as Savant goes back.
His name is all over the Arkansas record book. He is one of 10 Hogs to hit three homers in a game. His 22 homers in 2010 rank second-most all-time in school history and has not been eclipsed in the DVH era, even Wehiwa Aloy only hit 21 in his Golden Spikes Award year in 2025.
His homer in 2009 in Omaha still lives in Razorback history.
Eibner didn't get much playing time in the big-leagues, just 220 at-bats in just 87 games across two seasons, so he finished with just eight home runs.
The even more incredible stat is that this homer was the furthest hit by a 2017 Dodger, yes, that Dodger team that went on to lose in the World Series to the Houston Astros in seven games. That team had six different players cross the 20-homer threshold and included prolific power hitters like Cody Bellinger, Yasiel Puig and Corey Seager, but Eibner hit one out further than them all.
The homer was certainly aided by the Coors effect, where the thin air in Colorado at altitude allows the ball to carry, but hey, all the other power hitters had a chance to hit one out at Coors too.
2. Andrew Benintendi, June 21, 2017 at Kansas City (Ian Kennedy): 454 Feet
The two longest home runs were hit within about a month of each other, with Benintendi's longest home run going to into the fountains at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. This home run illustrates the juxtaposition of baseball and the quirkiness that you don't get in other sport. Two years later, Benintendi wrapped one around the Pesky Pole at Fenway for a 310-foot homer off the future Hall-of-Famer CC Sabathia. That home run is the fifth-shortest homer in Statcast history among all hitters. 144 foot difference between the longest and the shortest, same result, that's the beauty of baseball.
3. James McCann, April 22, 2022 at Arizona (JB Wendelken): 452 Feet
McCann was never known for hitting many homers, the most he ever had was 18 in his All-Star season with the Chicago White Sox in 2019, but when he did get ahold of one, it went a long way. Despite trailing Benintendi by 13 homers on the total leaderboard, he has the most homers over 400 feet with 55, 20 more than Benintendi. The longest homer came in 2022 with the Mets, breaking a 24-game homerless streak for him at the time
4. Brian Anderson, September, 23, 2020 at Atlanta (Max Fried): 446 Feet
5. Brian Anderson, June, 5, 2019 at Milwaukee (Jimmy Nelson): 446 Feet
Brian Anderson might just be one the most underrated power hitter to ever actually make it to the big leagues in the DVH era. He only has 71 career homers, but nearly half of them (34) went over 400 feet. His two longest homers both went 446 feet about a year apart, including just one of two career grand slams.