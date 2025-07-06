Razorbacks add another outfield piece in latest transfer pickup

It’s kind of hard to ignore what @HerdBaseball SS/OF Maika Niu is doing on the Cape right now. Slashing .279/.362/.639 w/6 HR. Played SS all season but looks way more comfortable in CF. 60 runner underway. 55 arm. Swing and miss may always be there, but the tools are there. pic.twitter.com/3nGDMi2jlx