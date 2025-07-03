Arkansas lands another transfer with experience against Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to build its 2026 roster via the transfer portal.
Versatile infielder TJ Pompey committed to the Razorbacks Thursday, according to his Instagram.
A native of Coppell, Texas, Pompey is transferring to Arkansas after two seasons with Texas Tech. He has a career slash line of .297/.391/.544 with 15 homers in 74 games. He played in just 19 games in his sophomore season in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury.
Pompey last played March 30 at Kansas State, when he was hit by a pitch. The following weekend series against Cincinnati, he was wearing a brace on his right wrist during the Tech-Cincinnati series, according to the Lubbock-Avalanche Journal.
One of the most highly touted players in his class, Pompey was the No. 82 overall prospect for the class of 2023, according to Perfect Game. He was ranked ahead of the likes of Luke McNellie of Florida and Caden Sorrell of Texas A&M, who have both found homes in the SEC. Cam Kozeal, Arkansas' current second baseman was No. 115 overall.
Pompey was the No. 1 overall shortstop from Texas and No. 7 overall in the state,
As coach Dave Van Horn tries to find the right pieces for a rebuilt infield that is expected to lose both Wehiwa Aloy and Brent Iredale to the MLB Draft, Pompey brings an additonal level of versatility for the Hogs. In his two seasons, he's had at least 10 games at three different positions, second base, third base and shortstop.
He's even had three games in the outfield in the California Collegiate League over the summer in 2024.
In 2025, Arkansas infielders mainly played out of position with Kozeal making 30 starts at first base, a position that he had never played before in his life. Although he filled in admirably at the position until Reese Robinett took over down the stretch, the Razorbacks are likely looking to avoid a similar situation for 2026.
In what has quietly become a theme for the Razorback portal class, Pompey has played before at Baum-Walker Stadium. Texas Tech came for a two-game midweek series when he was a freshman in 2024. Pompey started both games at second base and went 2-for-5 across both games out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base.
Arkansas swept the series against the Red Raiders but won both games by just one run. In the second game, Texas Tech jumped out to a 7-0 lead before a six-run sixth inning turned the tables and paved the way for Hogs to walk off the Red Raiders, 9-8.
Four out of six committed players out of the portal have been on teams that have played against the Razorbacks at their previous schools, although Jackson Wells of Arkansas-Little Rock did not pitch. Pompey joins Zack Stewart of Missouri State and Ethan McElvain of Vanderbilt as players that have recorded stats against the Hogs before joining them for the 2026 season.