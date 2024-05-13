Razorbacks, Aggies Swap Places in Rankings ahead of College Station Clash
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas entered the Top 3 of the D1Baseball rankings after winning the rubber game against Mississippi State. The Razorbacks swapped spots with their opponents, Texas A&M ahead of the final weekend of SEC play to claim the No. 3 ranking. The Aggies fell to No. 5, their lowest ranking since March 18 at No. 7 after dropping a second weekend series in a row after dropping the first two games on the road against Ole Miss before.
Four of the top five teams hail from the SEC. Tennessee remained No.1 for the second week in a row after taking two of three from Vanderbilt on the road. Kentucky moved up to No. 2 after winning a series against Florida. The Hogs, Clemson Tigers and Aggies round out the Top 5
The Razorbacks made the Top 3 in all five major college baseball polls this week, ranking as high as No. 2 in both the NCBWA and USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Other SEC teams in the D1Baseball top 25 include No. 9 Georgia, No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 24 South Carolina.
Coach Dave Van Horn's Razorbacks will have quite the challenge in the final week against Texas A&M. Not only are the No. 5 Aggies the highest-ranked SEC team Arkansas has played all year, the Aggies are 30-2 at Blue Bell Park in College Station. The Hogs currently hold a two-game lead in the SEC West with three games to play.
All three games will be broadcast on national television with Game 1 scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.
