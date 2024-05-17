Arkansas Asks Wood to Step into New Role to Clinch Division over Aggies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 Arkansas will turn to a new face on the mound to try and clinch the SEC West title over No. 5 Texas A&M. Gage Wood will make his first SEC start of his career after coach Dave Van Horn announced earlier in the week that a shakeup to the rotation was coming.
"I hope he does good," Van Horn said. "That’s why we’re pitching him."
Wood has almost exclusively been used as a reliever in his first two seasons at Arkansas. His only other start came April 30 against Missouri State, where he pitched three scoreless innings and struck out four on 43 pitches.
"I’m excited for him," fellow pitcher Hagen Smith said. "It’s awesome to see him go out there and do that. He started a midweek game and did really good and he’s been pitching really well. I’m really excited to watch him.”
Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said last night after the Aggies defeated the Razorbacks, 1-0, that Justin Lamkin would most likely be the starter. The lefty has made 14 appearances and (13 starts) and pitched to a 5.47 ERA in 51 innings, He has allowed eight earned runs in his last two starts.
If Arkansas wins either of the next two games, they will win at least a share of the SEC West for the fifth time in six years. If the Aggies win both of the next two games, they will win the final SEC West crown, which will also be their first since 2022. The conference will be without divisions starting next year with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.
The two starters will square off at 7 p.m. Friday from Blue Bell Park and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
