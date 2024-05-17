EASports College Football 2025 Trailer Features Arkansas, What Video Game Brings To Fans This Summer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- EA Sports has officially dropped a trailer for its first college football video game in over a decade.
The Razorbacks were included midway through the video with transfer quarterback Taylen Green leading the way in the end zone celebrating after a touchdown inside Razorbacks Stadium while Guns 'N Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" blares. Running back Rashod Dubinion can be seen in the background waving his virtual arms in excitement.
Since the summer of 2014, college football fans have worn out their NCAA Football game disc. In just a few short weeks, they will finally have their hands on a copy of EA Sports College Football 2025 with what appears to be revamped graphics, updated/retuned fight songs, crowd chants, sideline activity among players and much more.
According to EA Sports' website, the game will include several of its popular game modes.
Classic modes like Dynasty and Road To Glory return to the game. Recruiting has always been a key piece to Dynasty mode but it appears developing a coaching staff will be different than previous versions. and lead your program to the natty as a created coach.
DYNASTY
"Create a coach, take control, upgrade abilities and build a powerhouse college football program.
Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Take your team to the next level in Online Dynasty, where up to 32 players can compete against each other on and off the field."
ROAD TO GLORY
"Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA and your image. Earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and glory you deserve."
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ULTIMATE TEAM
"Build your dream team of college football stars and legends. Play Solo Challenges or H2H Seasons to upgrade your squad and take on the toughest contests. Test your skills across consoles in more competitive formats like College Football Ultimate Team™ Champs and Champs Gauntlet."
ROAD TO THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
"Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Stack wins to earn your chance at making the playoffs and take home the national championship."
One feature new to the gamer community called 'CampusIQ' is playable across all consoles online.
“Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls?” EA wrote in its release. “Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way into the playoffs and battle for the national championship.”
The games' base model will cost $69.99. The deluxe edition gives gamers three-day early access and a slew of perks at $99.99. The MVP bundle is a pack with the early release of the college football game and Madden for $149.99.
Several of college football's postseason awards for its athletes were included in previous editions of the game. However, that will not be the case moving forward. Only the Heisman Trophy given out annually by the Heisman Trust will be included. Coaches' likenesses will not be included in this version of the game either.
The gameplay will offer some of the best commentary in since the inception of the game. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for marquee games. Analysts like Jesse Palmer, David Pollack and Rece Davis showing up for other games will be a unique aspect compared to past NCAA games.
By popular demand, TeamBuilder makes its return to the game. Gamers can design uniforms, helmets, fields, and upload their own logo. They then are available to upload for use in Play Now and Dynasty.
EA will pay each athlete featured in the game $600 for opting their likeness to be used in this game. They will also receive a free copy of the game which will be released July 19. Over 12,000 players opted into the game with many of them linking endorsement deals with the video game company for promotional purposes.
HOGS FEED:
• Aggies' player, coach offer "Major" praise for Razorbacks' Smith
• Smith breaks record, offense comes up empty against Texas A&M
• Texas aces battle in series opener between Hogs, Aggies
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook