FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will host another NCAA Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium after the host sites were announced Sunday night. Hosting a regional at Baum-Walker Stadium has become somewhat of a common occurrence under coach Dave Van Horn. The Razorbacks will be hosting a regional for the sixth time in the last seven years dating back to 2017 (tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19).
The three teams that will be sent to play against Arkansas along with the full field of 64 will be announced Monday 11 a.m. The selection show will be broadcast on ESPN2. That is also when the complete seedings for the tournament will be announced as the Hogs were No. 5 before the SEC Tournament and are expected to remain in the Top 10. The top eight teams will host the super regionals next week.
Other SEC schools to host a regional included Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Georgia.
The Hogs finished the regular season 43-14 and clinched their sixth straight regular SEC West title in seven years but come into the NCAA Tournament having lost seven of its last 10 games including an 0-2 showing in the SEC Tournament.
The Razorbacks will look to achieve a better fate than the 2023 season after crashing after going 2-2 in last year's Fayetteville Regional, losing both games to TCU, including 12-4 in the regional final.
