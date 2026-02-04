Razorbacks Land Fourth Top-10 Preseason Poll Spot, No. 5 Coaches Rank

In a year that feels like the extra Oreo in the middle of the pack, the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team has once again sneaked into the upper crust of the preseason polls.

This time it’s official, honest: the Hogs now sit inside the Top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll. Yep, it's a fourth preseason Top-10 nod — a nice collection of ranking bling if you’re into that sort of thing.

On Tuesday, the Coaches Poll came out and, lo and behold, Arkansas checked in at No. 5 in the nation. That’s not just “good for the Hogs.” That’s “somebody’s gotta be on that podium wearing red.”

Second in the SEC behind LSU and Texas — sure, that’s technically true, but roll that around in your mind. These Razorbacks are getting national love.

Before you ask, NO, that’s not their first Top 10 preseason ranking this go-round. Far from it, in fact. Arkansas already got love from the likes of Perfect Game, D1Baseball, and Baseball America earlier in the winter.

That’s a quartet of polls saying the Hogs belong in the conversation, even if some folks are still shaking their heads about it.

Perfect Game put the Hogs at No. 4, D1Baseball slapped a No. 7 on them, and Baseball America wasn’t shy either, ranking Arkansas at No. 10.

That’s a spread from 4 to 10 in the preseason polls — a range that says “we’re serious” but not “let’s put a statue outside Baum.” Pretty neat.

Sarcasm aside, this kind of consistency in the national polls doesn’t just happen by showing up. Baseball folks remember that Arkansas went deep into the College World Series Semifinals a year ago and posted 50 wins.

That kind of résumé sticks with voters. Everywhere you look, somebody’s scribbling “Hogs” next to a top-10 slot in their hand-written notebook.

Dating back to 2017, Arkansas has been ranked in 126 consecutive @usatodaysports Coaches Polls, marking the longest active streak in @NCAABaseball. The Razorbacks have been ranked in the top 10 for 77 of the past 80 polls.



(h/t @ByMattJones) https://t.co/N6y12NIjxA — Arkansas Baseball Player Development (@HogsPlayerDev) February 3, 2026

In fact, the Coaches Poll itself offers a little trivia nugget sure to make the stat nerds smile: Arkansas has been ranked in 126 consecutive USA Today Coaches Polls going back to 2017. That’s longevity most of us can’t even manage with our gym memberships.

Even better? The Razorbacks have been in the Top 10 in 77 of the last 80 polls. Somewhere, a sabermetrician is nodding knowingly.

But let’s not float away on a cloud of digits and percentages. Rankings are strange beasts.

They can make your phone light up on the weekend, and they can evaporate faster than sweet tea on a hot August porch — once the season actually starts.

Still, being in the preseason Top 10 across multiple polls means Arkansas isn’t fool’s gold. There’s some real substance there.

Head coach Dave Van Horn — the guy calling signals for this train — has been around the block enough times to know that preseason love doesn’t win games.

But make no mistake: his team’s spot in these rankings matters. It’s not just vanity. It tells recruits, fans, and rival coaches alike that the Razorbacks are expected to be in the mix. That’s a big deal in the brutal SEC and beyond.

So before Oklahoma State rolls into Arlington on Feb. 13 and ball starts flying at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, you might as well enjoy the moment.

No, there won’t be banners yet, nor should there be. But being expected to compete with the nation’s best year after year? That’s the kind of reputation a program doesn’t buy — it earns.

And this Arkansas squad has earned enough preseason buzz to fill a Razorback jam session at Friday night lights.

Hogs Feed