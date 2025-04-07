Razorbacks Sweep Missouri with More Homers in Doubleheader
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas first baseman Cam Kozeal will be in no rush to usher the Missouri Tigers pitching staff back to Columbia. Kozeal's two-homer, six-RBI game capped off a 16-2 sweep in the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader.
Across the three-game series, Arkansas outscored Missouri 51-9 for a run differential of +42. It's the most runs scored by the Hogs in a three-game SEC series, breaking the previous record when they scored 50 against South Carolina in 1997.
Kozeal finished the weekend 9-for-12 with 13 RBIs. He's put another 20 points on his batting average since Friday and now leads the team (.417).
He hit his pair of homers to right field, a two-run shot in the second inning before crushing a grand slam in the third to a similar spot.
For the second game in a row, Mizzou took the lead in the top of the first with a passed ball. Arkansas wasted no time, putting up five runs in the home half.
It was Carson Boles who got the homer parade off and running with his first in a Razorback uniform. Boles got his first SEC start because of the doubleheader and hit a three-run homer into the Hog Pen to give the Hogs a 5-1 lead. He continues to produce in limited chances and is now 9-for-22 (.409) on the season with four extra-base hits.
Catcher Ryder Helfrick started both games of the doubleheader behind the plate and finished the day a combined 5-for-6 over the plate and raised his season average to .310. It's the first time his average is above .300 across his two seasons at Arkansas since he started his freshman season 1-for-3.
Landon Beidelschies got through four innings allowing just the first-inning blemish and tying a season-high seven strikeouts on 73 pitches. Christian Foutch took over for him in the fifth and had his best outing of the season, a 1-2-3 fifth inning.
Lefty Cole Gibler made his SEC debut a scoreless inning before Carson Wiggins got the last three outs.
Arkansas remains home to face in-state rival Arkansas State 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.