Razorbacks' Transfer DB Ready to Improve Struggling Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas secondary was once again among the worst in college football last season and defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-coordinator Marcus Woodson have gone to the transfer portal to fix it.
Eastern Michigan transfer safety Quentavius Scandrett is one of four newcomers to an Arkansas secondary which struggled mightily against the pass in 2024, as the unit plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game.
He has the size Razorbacks' coaches covet at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and previously provided the Eagles exceptional coverage skills.
"What I bring to the room is physicality and just knowledge of the game," Scandrett said. "This is my fifth year of college football, so I’ve seen a lot of different schemes. A lot of different techniques and stuff like that, so I feel like I can translate that to this highest level and also teach a lot of guys some of the things I know. "
As a whole, the defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams.
The Razorbacks have several returning from last year's unit but are depending on buy in from its defensive backs to be versatile and prepared for high powered SEC offenses.
Scandrett logged 590 snaps for Eastern Michigan last season and received a 72.9 overall defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. His coverage skills earned a grade of 77.7 which the best of any Eastern Michigan defensive backs.
"Just seeing those guys play different positions, it shows how versatile the secondary is," Scandrett said. "Each and every guy can play every position, and honestly, I can play every position as well, I just haven’t done it yet."
The Georgia native doesn't lack for confidence either as he wanted to transfer to Arkansas and prove he belongs in the SEC. Like most smaller FBS athletes, Scandrett needed an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level of college football and win.
The redshirt senior has played in 41 games over the past four seasons and has tallied 162 tackles and four interceptions.
"For me, I just wanted to show that I could play at the highest level of college football, which is the SEC," Scandrett said. "I knew coming from the Group of Five, a lot of people don’t look at guys like that like they can play at the highest level, but me just being me, I knew I was the type of guy that could be here and help this team win."