Quebec Power: Davalan Powers Hogs to 10th Straight SEC Win Over Mizzou
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A day after blowing out Missouri 21-3, No. 2 Arkansas found itself stuck in a back-and-forth battle before blowing it open late against Missouri. The Razorbacks won the first of a pair of seven-inning games, 14-4, to clinch the series.
Runs were much harder to come by as temperatures fell into the low 40s for the second straight day at first pitch. As a Québécois familiar with the conditions, the chilly weather did little to cool of the hot bat of Charles Davalan. His third-inning three-run homer gave Arkansas a 4-2 lead.
Two at-bats later in an 8-4 game, Davalan applied the coup de grâce with a 399-foot grand slam to ensure Arkansas won its fourth straight SEC series to start the year. It's the second straight year that the Hogs have won the first four conference series. The two homers were Davalan's 10th and 11th of the season, overtaking Wehiwa Aloy and Brent Iredale for the team lead.
He also set a new personal best in a season, having hit 10 home runs last year at Florida Gulf Coast in 221 at-bats. His 11th homer with Arkansas came on the 131st at bat of the season.
Mizzou came out swinging in the top of the first and continued a theme of first-inning struggles for Gabe Gaeckle, although his defense didn't do him any favors. An error from second baseman Nolan Souza set the table for Missouri to score two runs in the top of the first.
Cam Kozeal got one of those runs back in the home half with a sac fly as he continues his hot stretch at the plate with another multi-hit game with an RBI double and an RBI single.
Catcher Ryder Helfrick had an all-around game on both sides of the scorecard. He reached base all three times and his 2-for-2 day raised his season batting average to .287. The sophomore also showed off his arm twice behind the plate, throwing out two would-be Mizzou base stealers.
Helfrick's caught stealing of first Cayden Nicoletto got Gaeckle out of the first inning before Mizzou could do any more damage.
Like Friday's series opener, Arkansas continued to tack on runs late to blowout Missouri, putting a up a seven-spot in the fourth including another run after the grand slam. The Hogs also added run in the sixth.
Gaeckle settled in somewhat after another slow start, allowing four runs (two earned) across four innings on 82 pitches. He walked two and struck out six and left with a season ERA of 5.77. Aiden Jimenez and Steele Eaves combined for three scoreless innings of relief.
Game two of the doubleheader is scheduled for a 4:35 p.m. first pitch and will be streamed on SEC+.