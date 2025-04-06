How Hogs' Portal Board Looks After Key Targets Commit Elsewhere
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Over one week since Arkansas concluded its season in the Sweet 16 with a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech, coach John Calipari remains in search of his first transfer addition.
There have been a few close calls with top transfers such as Keyshawn Hall (Auburn), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and Morez Johnson (Michigan) but each of them decided to commit elsewhere.
The portal has moved at an accelerated pace this spring as 14-of-15 transfers have already committed, according to 247sports.
One name that popped days ago was Kansas center Flory Bidunga who entered the portal late last week but opted to return to the Jayhawks for his sophomore season.
The highest remaining uncommitted transfer is St. John's All-American guard R.J. Luis, who the Razorbacks shutdown in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
C Malique Ewin, Florida State
After one season with the Seminoles, Ewin has several options in the portal after averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game in 2024-25. The 6-foot-11, 230 center led the ACC in field goal percentage at nearly 60%.
Ewin can handle the ball well in transition or halfcourt sets by remaining engaged as a passer. During his brief stay in Tallahassee, he showed growth as a big man distributor dishing out two assists per game.
He remains engaged near the rim with an insanely high offensive usage rate for a post player at 26%. Ewin shows a willingness to fight for boards on either end of the court even when surrounded by three or more defenders.
SG Abdi Bashir, Monmouth
SInce Bashir entered the transfer portal earlier last week, schools across the country has have contacted him including several Power Four teams including Arkansas, Oregon, Ole Miss, Memphis, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, NC State, USC, Alabama, Kansas and many others.
As an offensively driven transfer, he averaged 20 points per game on 38% from the field and three (127-of-332) along with an 87% mark from the free throw line. Bashir also scored 20+ points in 17 games this season along with a career-high 38 points at Rutgers in November, which was one of five games scoring 30 or more points as a sophomore.
The 6-foot-7 guard is also a capable distributor recording three or more assists in 14 games and at least two in 24-of-33 games.
PF Nick Pringle, South Carolina
After starting his career at Wofford during the 2021-22 season, Pringle opted to go the JUCO route at Dodge City and flourished into the No. 1 power forward in the country. He ended up signing with Alabama but didn't quite live up to his recruiting hype until the final nine games of the 2023-24 regular season by averaging 11 points and seven rebounds.
Pringle led the Crimson Tide that season with a 62.3 field goal percentage (86-of-138) and 40 dunks. His finest performance came in the Elite Eight against Clemson when he recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to seal Alabama's first Final Four appearance in school history.
After an up and down season with at South Carolina, Pringle finally hit a stretch towards the end of the regular season with impressive performances against Arkansas (18 points, nine rebounds), Tennessee (16 points, 14 rebounds). He now looks for a fresh start once again as his college career comes to a close.
SG Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston State
The 6-foot-5, 205 pound senior is an Ashdown native entered the transfer portal two weeks ago but also wants to test the NBA Draft waters before making a decision.
Wilkerson led the Bearkats and Conference USA in scoring this season with nearly 21 points per game on 48% shooting from the floor, 45% from three and 82% at the free throw line. Wilkerson earned first team all-conference honors by scoring in double figures in all 31 games plus 20 or more points in nine of the 18 league games.
He finished the regular season at No. 4 nationally in three-pointers per game on well over three attempts and three-point shooting percentage. He began his career in the JUCO ranks at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri where he was named an All-American following the 2022 season.
SG Jaron Pierre, Jacksonville State
The Razorbacks were a little late to the party forthe Gamecocks' high scoring transfer. At 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, Pierre can play multiple positions in the backcourt as a proven scorer and paced Conference USA in scoring with nearly 22 points per game, including six games of at least 30 points.
He led all of Division I players in points scored this season with 777 over a 36 games. Pierre was quite effective from the field making 42% of field goal attempts, 38% from three and 81% at the free throw line.
Pierre has been one of the most contacted transfers in the portal with Kentucky, North Carolina State, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Alabama, Baylor, Memphis, Providence, SMU, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas, Oklahoma State and Seton Hall.
SF Tyrone Riley, San Francisco
A second generation Don, Riley was a 4-star small forward, No. 129 overall prospect in his class of 2024 and decided to pursue a chance to play for his father's alma mater.
The 6-6, 180 pound freshman can play multiple positions in the backcourt shooting 50% of his attempts from the floor, 32% from three and 74% at the free throw line.
Other notable teams that have contacted Riley are Kansas State, Texas Tech, Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, Creighton, USC, UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas.
Calipari has a rich history of taking athletic forwards and developing them into NBA prospects and that should be no different with Riley's upside. He scores a lot of his points in transition, in the halfcourt off ball screens rolling to the basket or running the baseline.
Names to Watch
Other players in the transfer portal with potential ties to Arkansas includes Jayden Quaintance at Arizona State. The former Kentucky commit under Calipari signed with the Sun Devils out of high school after reopening his recruitment.
He is a former McDonald's All-American averaged nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game as a freshman. The 6-foot-9, 225 pound forward will undergo surgery to repair his torn ACL but will likely return in time for the 2025-26 season but with a new team.
Another former Kentucky class of 2024 signee to keep an eye on is Somto Cyril. The 6-foot-11, 260 pound center entered the portal last week after averaging five points, four rebounds and two blocks as a freshman.
Cyril is a physical post presence who could stand to benefit from growth and development under Razorbacks associate head coach Kenny Payne.