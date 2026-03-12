Van Horn Explains Razorbacks Lineup Decisions Before Series with Bulldogs

Things will get tougher for Arkansas for the rest of the season.

The SEC schedule is here, and the Razorbacks get Mississippi State to start things off. Nothing like starting off the season with one of probably the three best teams in the country.

Hogs coach Dave Van Horn met with reporters Thursday to discuss lineup decisions, player health and the test waiting ahead.

One of the early themes from the press conference was offense. That's basically been all the over the place and almost day-and-night different from game to game.

Van Horn and his staff are just trying to figure out how to get the good side on the field a little more often. They are trying to find ways to keep those bats delivering production in the lineup.

“We’ve definitely worked on that,” Van Horn said. “Some guys might be playing positions they haven’t played a lot, but maybe they did back in high school or summer ball. I don’t want to take too much away from the defense, but at the same time we need to get our bats rolling. We need a deeper lineup.”

Arkansas has been experimenting with defensive alignments while maintaining a strong foundation behind its pitching staff. The Razorbacks know defense is critical, especially when facing powerful SEC offenses.

Van Horn emphasized that balance.

“We’re not going to do anything out of control because the ball will find you if you don’t know what you’re doing at a position,” he said. “Especially when the game’s on the line. We’re trying to get guys in the lineup, but we’re not going to jeopardize too much.”

Three-hit day for Ruty 👏 pic.twitter.com/sceVfCKAuY — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 9, 2026

Mississippi State Presents Early SEC Challenge

The upcoming series will bring a stiffer challenge for Arkansas. And a new one.

“We didn’t play Mississippi State last year, so we’re really going off what we’ve seen on video,” Van Horn said. “They’ve got a transfer sophomore from Virginia and a couple guys who were in their program last year that pitched a lot and are now rotation guys. They’re really talented.”

Mississippi State’s offense has produced early in the season, and Van Horn believes the Bulldogs’ lineup has strong balance.

“They’re scoring a lot of runs,” he said. “They’ve got a really good mix of left- and right-handed hitters. It’s an older, veteran lineup and they have power.”

The series will also be Van Horn's first look in SEC play with Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor, who previously led Virginia before taking over down in Starkville, Miss.

The identity of O’Connor’s teams remains familiar.

“Watching them this year, it looks about the same to me,” Van Horn said. “His teams are organized and disciplined and they play as a team. He’s done an incredible job coming over. He inherited some really good players, brought some with him and obviously got some out of the portal. They’re doing what he usually does — and that’s win.”

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Hunter Dietz throws against UT Arlington. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Razorbacks Sticking with Pitching Plan

Despite the upcoming challenge, Arkansas isn’t planning major changes to its pitching rotation.

Van Horn confirmed the Razorbacks will keep their current order heading into the series.

“We’ll keep the same order and the same rotation,” he said.

One key pitcher Arkansas hopes to see progress from is Gabe Gackle. The Hogs coach said the right-hander understands the importance of the upcoming start.

“It’s important for him because he knows he’s better than what he’s thrown,” Van Horn said. “Against a lineup like Mississippi State’s it’ll be a big challenge for him, but he’s usually stepped up to those challenges.”

Health, Lineup Flexibility Remain Factors

Health is another factor the Razorbacks are monitoring this week.

Outfielder Zack Stewart has been dealing with a minor issue, but Van Horn said the player is improving.

“I’d say he’s about 85 percent running,” Van Horn said. “I’ve watched him sprint pretty good in a straight line. Going left and right is probably still the biggest concern.”

Versatility has also helped the Razorbacks manage lineup options. Carter Rutenbar’s ability to move around the field gives Arkansas more flexibility.

“In high school he caught, played outfield, played third base and a little first base,” Van Horn said. “What he is, he’s athletic. He was a really good high school quarterback at a big school. Tough kid. He’s just a baseball player.”

Van Horn also pointed to the progress of infielder Nolan Souza, who continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

“He’s not even a year out from shoulder surgery, but he’s doing pretty well,” Van Horn said. “I like what I saw from him swinging the bat, especially the last game. He can play all the infield positions.”

Reese Rob's first blast of the year 🤟 pic.twitter.com/t0BnZlGqfe — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 9, 2026

Razorbacks Looking for Boost into SEC Play

Arkansas enters the series hoping to build on the effort shown in its previous game. Based on what Van Horn has told us after games that's been there despite outcomes.

Even in a loss earlier this week against Stetson, Van Horn said he liked the team’s response.

“We were down four to nothing before we got an out,” he said. “But we fought back and had our chances. I liked the way we fought and I liked the attitude in the dugout.”

Van Horn said the long SEC schedule means players must stay mentally strong through ups and downs.

“You just have to communicate with them,” Van Horn said. “Sometimes it’s about the mental side of it — reminding them what you think of them and letting them know they’ll get another shot.”

He knows what's ahead in the next few months. The players will very soon.

