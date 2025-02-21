Van Horn Hopes Some Hog Hurler Can Duplicate Record Outing
One of the most impressive performances in Razorback history happened in the Dallas area just a year ago. It'll likely never be repeated but Arkansas coaches should be allowed to dream.
The sensational exhibition on a big stage belonged to Hagen Smith, the most talented pitcher to ever suit up for the Hogs, who put on a show for about 20,000 fans.
Arkansas was playing in the College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It's the same event where the Hogs square off in their first of three weekend games Friday night against Kansas State.
The Hogs play K-State at 7 p.m., TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Michigan at 11 a.m. Sunday. The entire event will be streamed on FloCollege. All games for this weekend are sold out.
Smith served notice to the college baseball world on March 23, 2024, when he tied the Razorback record with 17 strikeouts in just six innings. Do the math. There are only 18 outs in six frames.
He needed only 78 pitches and had it not been the so early in the season, coach Dave Van Horn would've left Smith on the hill for another inning or two and he seemingly would've reached the amazing total of 20 punch-outs.
That happened against the nation's No. 7-ranked team, Oregon State. The southpaw with the overpowering fastball and wipeout slider reduced Beavers batters to feeble, helpless swings or froze them in the box.
It was the start of a brilliant final season with the Razorbacks for the dominating junior left-hander who won national Pitcher of the Year honors and was drafted No. 5 overall, the third-highest ever by a diamond Hog.
Van Horn was asked earlier this week about Smith's record-tying strikeout game in Arlington last season and it triggered great memories, especially since it was on the heels of the Hogs' 2024 season opener.
It was on a cold, windy day and Smith drew the opening day start for the second straight season. He allowed three earned runs on three walks and a hit before exiting, a wise choice given his value to the Hogs and his family's financial future.
"It was set up pretty good with him not having a good opening day outing up here in the cold and the wind," Van Horn said. "I’ve said this many times, looking back, we should never have played that game on Friday in those temperatures and the wind. But we did, and it didn’t go great for him. Short outing."
Van Horn knew Smith, a native of Bullard, Texas, was determined to bounce back, especially in a big league ballpark against a top team.
Plus, the Beavers' second baseman, Travis Bazzana, was highly touted and became the No. pick in the draft by the Cleveland Guardians.
"Oregon State. Really good team," Van Horn said. "Indoors in (Smith's) home state, it all added up to him being electric, and he was.
"It’ll be something that (will) be hard to duplicate that. It was just an amazing performance. It was really fun to watch."