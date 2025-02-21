All Hogs

Arkansas Breaks Single-Season Record; Lose to South Carolina

Razorbacks drop fifth straight, no match for Gamecocks on road as historically bad season continues

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors looks on from the sideline against Alabama inside Bud Walton Arena. Alabama won 94-62.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors looks on from the sideline against Alabama inside Bud Walton Arena. Alabama won 94-62.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Arkansas fell to No. 6 and defending national champions South Carolina 95-55. The Razorbacks lost its fifth straight and fell to 9-19 on the season and 2-11 in the SEC.

With the loss, Arkansas has now broken the single-season record for most losses, eclipsing the previous record of 18 losses, which had previously been set four seperate occasions (1980-81, 2009-10, 2015-16 and 2017-18).

The Hogs kept the game close to start with guard Kiki Smith scoring 13 of her18 points in the first half including three first half three-pointers. Smith missed the last five games with an ankle injury and saw her first game action since Jan. 26.

The Razorbacks were within 26-21 with 5 minutes left in the first half but South Carolina finished the half on a 18-7 run. The Gamecocks made its last seven shots of the half and took a 44-28 lead into halftime.

South Carolina showed class in the second half, holding the Razorbacks to just 21 second half points. Izzy Higginbottom came into the night leading the SEC in scoring at 24.1 points per game but the Gamecocks held her to 10 points on 3-for-17 from the floor.

Five different players scored in double figures for the Gamecocks, led by forward Joyce Edwards with 18 points. Former Razorback Maryam Dauda, who transferred to South Carolina in the offseason, finished the game with nine points.

Guard MiLaysia Fulwiley pitched in with 15 points on 6-for-10 from the field and had the play of the night with a slick around the back layup in the second half.

Arkansas will return home for senior night against No. 16 Oklahoma 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.

