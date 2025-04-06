Van Horn Shuffles Razorback Lineup Amid Aloy Cooling Off
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite winning nine straight SEC games and scoring a DVH-era record of 21 runs in a conference game against Missouri, coach Dave Van Horn is still tinkering to find the best lineup order.
For the first game of Sunday's doubleheader, designated hitter Kuhio Aloy will bat in the No. 6 spot for the first time in over a month.
Aloy's bat has finally cooled off after at hitting over .500 at one point in the season, going 5 for his last 26 (.192). He's now fourth on the team in batting average (.364). He has been passed by Cam Kozeal (.396), Charles Davalan (.394) and Logan Maxwell (.376).
The only other time he batted further down in the order lower than fifth was March 1 against Charlotte.
Aloy also has not homered in 12 games, stuck on eight since the second game of the Ole Miss series, which was the opening weekend of SEC play. He now also sits fourth on the team in long balls. Wehiwa Aloy (10), Brent Iredale (10) and Maxwell (9) all have more.
The domino effect is Iredale hits cleanup for the first time since the second game of the Ole Miss series in an SEC game.
Iredale has slowly started to turn the corner in conference play after starting 3-for-17. Iredale went 2-for-3 with a homer in the series opener against Mizzou and has raised his SEC average to .273.
The Razorbacks will play two seven-inning games to complete the series against the Tigers starting 1 p.m. Sunday.
Game 2 will begin roughly 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be streamed on SEC+.