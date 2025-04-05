COVID Kept Washington from SEC Little Longer Than He Planned
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took Arkansas transfer running back Mike Washington, Jr., a little longer than he originally planned to get to the SEC. Blame COVID.
Coming out of Cicero-North Syracuse High School in Cicero, N.Y. he wasn't exactly a sought-after recruit in the SEC.
"When I was a junior, I was highly recruited," Washington said Saturday. "But it was all G5 schools."
That was due to the COVID pandemic that changed a lot of things smack in the middle of him trying to land a school and Texas A&M was the only SEC school showing any interest.
"Just before COVID, Texas A&M wanted me to come to one of their camps," Washington said. "Me and my family, we felt once they could see how I move, they’d probably end up offering me. Other schools also."
Then the pandemic hit and there was a lot of knee-jerk panic nationwide with changes all across the country. Especially for Washington
"In New York, they shut everything down," Washington said. "I believe Texas, too. So that kind of like ended everything. I wasn’t able to visit any schools. Actually, when I had transferred to New Mexico State, that was my first official visit that I had ever taken. COVID kind of ruined a lot of things, but we’re still here."
He started his college career, then transferred to New Mexico State. Now he's at Arkansas at a much different level, but he sees the biggest change in one area.
"The only difference is really the O-line and D-line," Washington said. "Other than that, with me, I was going against, an All-American. I don't know if you guys know him, Shaun Dolac.
"He was an All-American, led the nation in tackles last year. I was going against him my freshman year, sophomore year, every day. So I kind of got used to to that speed, that physicality.
"That's why it's a part of my run game now. That just kind of instilled in my head that I've got to run hard. So it's not much of a difference, secondary level. But I would say O-line and D-line."
Now he's fighting for playing time behind Braylen Russell, who came back from a promising freshman season bigger, strong and faster.
"We have a great relationship off the field and the kind that translates on the field, too," Washington said. "The way he runs, strong, powerful, downhill runner, I kind of have that same attribute with a little more speed. With that, it’s just a 1-2 punch that I feel like is a very dangerous combo."
Now he's having to learn a new system in a Bobby Petrino offense. It's probably a little more complicated than what he was doing at Buffalo and New Mexico State.
"In terms of terminology on the field, everything is kind of the same," Washington said. "The only thing here is a lot of things are blocked differently. But inside zone will always be inside zone. Wide zone will always be wide zone.
"Running a stretch or running a diagonal will always be that at just about every level. It's more so understanding the name of the play and like formation and how it's ran, really, but that's in terms of on the field."
Right now he's in the mix at running back, a position that's hard to get much from in spring practice without seeing any live scrimmages. Maybe the most interesting aspect to Washington is he's trying to prove something at the SEC level.
"Definitely got a chip on my shoulder," he said. "I'm from New York, so that's kind of like, the thing out there, having a chip on your shoulder. Especially with football because New York is an overlooked state. Being able to be on that stage and prove myself right and everybody else wrong. To look at New York, look at schools and high schools in New York and players in New York because there's talent, it’s just hidden."
The Razorbacks are just hoping they found some of that hidden talent.
Arkansas will continue spring practices next week after Saturday's planned scrimmage was cancelled due to the bad weather in Northwest Arkansas.
According to a media release from Arkansas Communications, the plans are to make up the scrimmage next week.