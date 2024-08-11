Calipari's Hogs on Course to Sign Most Talented Recruiting Class Ever
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wherever the John Calipari train travels, top level basketball talent will follow him. That seems to be the case yet again as he transitions into his first season as head coach at Arkansas following 15 years in Lexington.
Calipari told 2025 5-star power forward Cameron Boozer that his move to Arkansas is like a large company moving its headquarters to a different town, according to Kentucky's On3 site.
"He said he wants to recruit us still and that he’s still very interested in us, Boozer said about him and his twin Cayden being recruited by Calipari. "He said it’s like when a big company moves to a new location, it’s the same thing he did.”
He had arguably one of the best signing class hauls in 2024 before taking the Razorbacks job in early April. He had a total of six freshmen with four being rated 5-star's, another in the top-50 and Kentucky native Travis Perry (signed with Wildcats) committed at one point.
Karter Knox, Boogie Fland and Billy Richmond all kept their loyalty to Calipari when he added them to his Arkansas backcourt. The Razorbacks' three additions helped surge its recruiting ranking to No. 3 for 2024 but it could be a spot or two higher in 2025.
Arkansas is pursuing a solid group of 5-star's that are possible difference makers before hopefully heading to the NBA after one season in Fayetteville. While the transfer portal will be the way of the world in college basketball for the foreseeable future, that doesn't mean Calipari will shy away from prioritizing potential NBA stars.
2025 prospects who plan to visit Arkansas this coming season are power forward Koa Peat, shooting guard Meleek Thomas, center Caleb Wilson, center Chris Cenac and combo guard Jasper Johnson. With No. 4 prospect Darius Acuff already in the fold, the Razorbacks' future point guard will have a chance to personally recruit and promote Calipari's plan to other top recruits.
Peat will venture to Arkansas Sept.14 for an official visit. His recruitment appears far from over as several blue blood programs are in contention for his signature. Wilson will head meet with Calipari at some point this fall for an official but no date has been announced.
Cenac is one of the fastest rising players this summer after several outings that have impressed college coaches and evaluators. Calipari's staff extended an offer to him in June after a MVP performance at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp. He has become a priority for the Razorbacks with Arkansas coaches making multiple efforts to be at his summer circuit games.
As for Johnson, the Razorbacks made his final five cut along with Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina. With Calipari's history of success over the years with ball dominant combo guards, Arkansas seems to be a good spot for a pleasant recruiting surprise.
Arkansas Basketball Recruiting History
During the modern era of recruiting, Arkansas has recruited at high levels before albeit sporadically. The 2022 was exceptional considering the signing of No. 1 prospect Nick Smith, Jr. from North Little Rock. Another 5-star in point guard Anthony Black was drafted by Orlando as a lottery pick. Versatlie 5-star wing Jordan Walsh played a key role in Arkansas' run to the Sweet 16 and won a championship as a rookie with Boston.
Fans would then have to pull back pages of history to find the last time Arkansas signed a top-10 recruiting class. John Pelphrey assembled a class with three top-100 prospects and a single 5-star in B.J. Young. However, he didn't coach them as freshmen after he was removed as head coach following the 2011 season.
Former Razorbacks guards Rotnei Clarke and Courtney Fortson's class was regarded as a top-20 group in 2008. With home victories over ranked Oklahoma and Texas squads, Arkansas followed a 12-1 non-conference start to go 2-14 in SEC play.
Chicago native Patrick Beverley's No. 19 class in 2006 also included Fort Smith JUCO star Sonny Weems. Both men spent time with multiple NBA franchises along with international stints.
Arkansas' five man No. 4 ranked recruiting class in 2004 included future NBA All-Star Al Jefferson who never made it to campus. Steven Hill, Dontell Jefferson, Charles Thomas and Darian Townes made the SEC Tournament championship game and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Another former coach, Stan Heath, signed a very promising class in 2003 which ranked No. 12 overall with Razorbacks legacy Ronnie Brewer, Jr. and Olu Famutimi who was a McDonald's All-American. Famutimi would have been considered a 5-star recruit had online scouting services been popular as all are now.
