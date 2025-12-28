Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Submits Entry for Dunk of the Year vs. Jazz
Wembanyama slammed one home with authority in one of the best dunks of the year.
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama submitted his entry for dunk of the year in Saturday night's game against the Jazz, and unfortunately for Utah forward Kyle Filipowski, he was on the receiving end of it.
In the fourth quarter, Wembanyama took a pass on the wing and got downhill in a hurry, splitting a trio of Jazz defenders before dunking over Filipowski, who was the final line of defense.
The dunk sent social media ablaze.
As great as that dunk was, it was not enough for the Spurs, who fell at home 127-114 in one of the team's worst losses of the season. The defeat snapped an eight-game winning streak for San Antonio, which fell to 23-8 on the season.
Wembanyama finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in the defeat.
