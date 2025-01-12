2027 Defensive Back Prospect, Arkansas Native Earns Offer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' coaching staff hosted their first Junior Day of the offseason Saturday, Jan. 11 which featured at least one offer being extended to a Owasso, Oklahoma defensive back Bryson Brown.
"I always have a great time whenever I'm on campus," Brown tells Hogs on SI. "It definitely felt good getting offered from my home state. My plan is to visit again later in the year."
The 6-foot, 180 pound cornerback is coming off his sophomore season which included multiple offers over the past 12 months including Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Pitt, South Carolina, Charlotte and Western Kentucky. Originally from Pine Bluff, Brown also hears from Tennessee, Arizona State, Kansas State and Nebraska.
"Junior Day was awesome," Brown said. "Got a chance to talk with Coach Pittman, Coach Travis Williams, and Coach Woodson a lot. The entire staff energy was great and the campus atmosphere is always electric at Arkansas."
Brown, along with thousands of sophomore athletes, have yet to be evaluated by major recruiting services which rate players. CBS Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming praised Brown this summer for his cover skills, speed and swagger.
Saturday's visit at Arkansas wasn't Brown's first time in town as he made multiple trips including camps, previous junior days and games. With family ties to the state, the Razorbacks have natural inroads to get its 2027 class rolling.