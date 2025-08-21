9 Days to Kickoff: Xavian Sorey experience, leadership and talent to Hogs
If a team’s starting quarterback is an obvious choice to be listed as one of the team’s most important players, then the starting middle linebacker is too.
Usually, the middle linebacker is like the quarterback of the defense. They have the in-helmet radio communication, make play calls and adjustments and heavily influence what the opposing offense does.
And if the linebacker and quarterback just happen wear the same number, it’s a slam dunk decision to include senior Xavian Sorey Jr. as one of the 10 Most Important Razorbacks in 2025.
Here’s a look at the quarterback of Arkansas’s defense:
Who is Xavian Sorey Jr.?
A Florida native, Sorey was an All-American after his senior season at IMG Academy and was a five-star rated prospect by 247Sorts. He was also rated as the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 6 overall prospect in the state and No. 20 nationally by 247Sports.
Sorey signed with Georgia after high school and earned a redshirt season as the Bulldogs won the first of two back-to-back national championships. During the 2022 season, Sorey saw action in 12 games as a reserve linebacker and special teams player. He registered three tackles his limited action, but also had a fumble recovery against Samford.
In 2023, Sorey saw more time at linebacker and even started two games, one of which was the SEC Championship game. He ended the season with 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and his first collegiate sack.
What happened in 2024?
Despite the increased playing time in 2023, it would’ve been difficult to continue that trend. So, Sorey entered the transfer portal and ended up at Arkansas.
With the Razorbacks last season, Sorey started all 13 games and led the team in tackles with 99. He also had 9.5 TFLs, two sacks, an interception, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries. His 7.6 tackles per game was sixth-best in the SEC. After the season, Sorey was named to the All-SEC Third Team on defense.
Why will he be important in 2025?
Experience. Talent. Leadership.
Those are three attributes that’ll land a player or coach on this list and Sorey has all three.
He has five years of college experience at the highest level of the sport and has a couple national championships on his resume.
You don’t get nearly 100 tackles in the SEC without talent. Plus, he’s been named to the Bednarik and Butkus Award watchlists.
And, finally, leadership. Sorey is one of two redshirt senior linebackers on a defense featuring several new faces. He’s already got a year of experience with the Razorbacks and, as the defense’s middle linebacker and best player, the new players will look to him for leadership.
Luckily, that’s a role Sorey is embracing.
“I lead by example, but since the spring I’ve been better about being vocal,” Sorey said at SEC Media Days last month. “You don't always have to be vocal or anything. As long as you're doing the right thing, I think you're a good teammate if you're doing the right thing.”
Combine all of that and the Razorbacks have one of the best linebackers in a conference loaded with great linebackers.