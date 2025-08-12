Razorback Report: LB Sorey named to Bednarik Award watchlist
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. has found himself on a second post-season award watchlist.
Sorey, who was previously named to the Butkus Award watch list, was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watchlist on Monday announced by the Maxwell Football Club.
The Bednarik award is given the best defensive player in college football and the Butkus Award is given to the nation’s top linebacker.
In his first season with Arkansas, Sorey started all 13 games and led the team with 99 total tackles (40 solos, 59 assists) while tying for the team lead in tackles for loss with 9.5 in addition to registering two sacks, an interception, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries. He ranked sixth in the SEC in tackles per game with 7.6 and led Arkansas in tackles during five of the Razorbacks’ 13 games.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 11, 2025 and the three finalists for the on Nov. 25, 2025.
The winner of the 31st Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 11, 2025. The formal presentations of the Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday, March 13, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scrimmage provides staff direction on what to work on next
Arkansas will continue its preseason practices this week as the Razorbacks prepare to open the 2025 season at home against Alabama A&M on August 30 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.
The Razorbacks held their first scrimmage over the weekend and defensive coordinator Travis Williams explained the defense still has work to do ahead of that season-opening game against Alabama A&M.
“What we got to do defensively as a whole is just start fast," Williams said. "Our twos started off and we didn't start off like we should, right? Not not to our standards. The ones go out there and they get a a three-and-out and the next drive was a four-and-out. And then the third one, the third down it was a third-and-16 and we gave up explosive pass. So we got to do better there."
Did You Notice?
- The Arkansas women’s golf team announced its schedule for the 2025-26 school year. You can see the full schedule here.
- The Arkansas men and women cross country teams announced their schedules for the 2025-26 school year. You can see the full women’s schedule here. You can see the full men’s schedule here.
- Arkansas women’s track and field coach Chris Johnson announced the hiring of assistant coach Iliyan Chamov on Monday. Chamov was an assistant coach at Missouri for the last 10 years, working with that programs jumpers and combined events. Previously, he was an assistant coach at Southern Illinois at Edwardsville (2013-15) as well as NAIA school Lindenwood (2009-11).
