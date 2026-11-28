FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield knew rebuilding Arkansas would require patience when he took over the Razorbacks. However, after a difficult first season, the upcoming offseason could offer an opportunity to significantly change the program's direction.

Arkansas enters its final week of the 2026 regular season at 4-7, with an offense that has struggled to consistently move the football and a roster that will inevitably experience turnover.

The Razorbacks do not need another offseason of simply adding players and hoping everything comes together. They need a transfer portal class that addresses specific weaknesses, brings experience to important positions and gives Silverfield a stronger foundation for his second season.

The 2027 transfer portal class could become one of the most important parts of his rebuilding effort.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Carlon Jones lines up for a snap against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Arkansas Needs More Than a Few Additions

The offensive numbers explain why the Razorbacks cannot afford to miss on their offseason evaluations.

Arkansas has struggled to consistently produce points and sustain drives throughout the season. The team's official 2026 statistics and game results provide a picture of the offensive production Silverfield and his staff need to improve.

The rushing attack, protection up front and ability to create explosive plays all deserve attention.

Those numbers create several questions for Silverfield and his coaching staff.

Arkansas needs to improve its ability to establish the run, protect the quarterback and create more consistent opportunities for its receivers. Those problems cannot all be solved with one transfer, which makes the evaluation process especially important.

The Razorbacks also have to determine which current players can be part of the long-term plan.

Retention is just as important as recruitment in the modern transfer portal era. A program that loses too many established contributors can spend the entire offseason replacing players instead of improving the roster.

Silverfield has already acknowledged the importance of keeping players in Fayetteville. Following the season's difficult stretches, the coach discussed players expressing interest in returning and continuing to build the program. His comments about the importance of retaining players were covered in this SI report on Arkansas' offseason roster priorities.

The next step is turning that interest into actual roster continuity.

The QB Position Will Be Biggest Decision

Arkansas cannot enter the 2027 season without a clear plan at quarterback.

KJ Jackson has been the primary option, while Hank Hendrix received his first collegiate playing time against Texas. Hendrix's development gives the Razorbacks an intriguing young option, but Arkansas still has to determine what its quarterback room should look like moving forward.

The transfer portal could provide an opportunity to add an experienced quarterback capable of competing immediately.

That does not automatically mean Arkansas needs to replace Jackson or move away from Hendrix. It means Silverfield needs to evaluate the available options and determine whether the current room gives the Razorbacks their best chance to improve.

I’m Coming Back! Unfinished Business!! Straight Hogging 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/J7a6lFfroi — carlonjones91 (@carlonjones11) November 27, 2026

The next offensive coordinator will also factor into that decision. The possibility of a change at offensive coordinatormakes the quarterback evaluation even more important.

A new play-caller could bring a different offensive philosophy, which may influence the type of quarterback Arkansas pursues. The Razorbacks need to make sure their quarterback personnel and offensive system complement one another.

Getting that decision right could have an impact on every other offensive position.

OL and WR Rooms Need Attention

Arkansas' offensive struggles extend beyond the quarterback position.

The Razorbacks need to improve their ability to create running lanes and keep pressure away from the pocket. The offensive line will be one of the most important areas to evaluate when the transfer portal opens.

Adding experienced linemen could help Arkansas become more physical while providing stability for whichever quarterback wins the starting job.

The receiving room also needs dependable production.

24 hours until we battle for the Boot! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/BbcJLBmoYz — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) November 27, 2026

Chris Marshall has been one of Arkansas' options in the passing game, but the Razorbacks need more consistent production across the position group. The official team statistics offer a useful starting point for evaluating the passing game's production and identifying where additional help could make a difference.

Adding receivers who can separate, make contested catches and create opportunities after the catch would give the offense more ways to attack opposing defenses.

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Arkansas cannot expect one player to carry the passing game.

The transfer portal provides an opportunity to bring in experienced playmakers who have already demonstrated they can contribute at the college level. Finding the right combination of returning players and new additions should be a priority.

Maintain Defensive Foundation

The defensive side of the football presents a different challenge.

Arkansas has shown flashes of what it can become under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, but the Razorbacks still need to build depth and maintain consistency across the unit.

The defensive line will be particularly important.

Generating pressure without constantly relying on blitzes is a major part of competing in the SEC. Arkansas needs players who can disrupt opposing quarterbacks, control the line of scrimmage and make offenses uncomfortable.

Jones’ performance this season is setting the stage for huge senior year. https://t.co/s8E4tzQknl — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 27, 2026

The linebacker and secondary groups also need to be evaluated based on which players return and where the coaching staff sees the biggest gaps.

Roberts has emphasized the importance of developing younger players rather than relying on a constant cycle of transfers. His approach to building the defense was discussed in SI's coverage of his arrival and defensive philosophy at Arkansas.

That philosophy is important.

Arkansas needs to add proven talent, but it also needs players who can develop within the program and provide continuity beyond one season.

The return of defensive linemen Carlon Jones and Antonio Sandel-Bascomb would give the Razorbacks pieces to build around. Jones officially announced his return for the 2027 season, providing an important piece of defensive line continuity.

The challenge will be finding the right additions without sacrificing the development of the players already in the building.

Retention Could Be Difference Between Improvement, Rebuilding

The transfer portal conversation cannot be limited to incoming players.

Arkansas has to keep as many important contributors as possible while evaluating which players may be better fits elsewhere. Every departure creates another need, and too many losses can make it difficult for a coaching staff to build consistency.

Silverfield's comments about players wanting to remain in Fayetteville provide an encouraging starting point, but the Razorbacks still have to navigate the decisions that come with the end of a season.

The Arkansas roster tracker will continue to change as players announce their plans.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates in the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hog On SI Images

That process will help determine how aggressively Arkansas needs to pursue transfers at each position.

The best portal classes are not always the ones with the most names. They are the ones that address the biggest needs while retaining enough of the existing roster to create a cohesive team.

For Arkansas, that balance could be especially important.

Silverfield's Second Season Starts With Major Offseason Wins

There is no guarantee that a strong transfer portal class will immediately turn Arkansas into an SEC contender. New players still have to learn the system, develop chemistry with teammates and prove they can perform against the conference's competition.

However, the Razorbacks cannot afford to ignore the opportunity in front of them.

Silverfield's first season has provided a clearer picture of what the program needs. The offensive production must improve, the roster needs more consistency and the defense needs enough depth to compete throughout an SEC schedule.

The transfer portal gives Arkansas a chance to address those problems before the 2027 season begins.

The quarterback decision will draw plenty of attention, and the offensive line could become one of the most important position groups to watch. The defensive staff also needs to identify players who can help create a more disruptive unit.

Ultimately, the most important part of the offseason may be how well Silverfield evaluates his own roster before deciding who to bring in.

Arkansas does not need to rebuild its entire team every year. It needs to establish a foundation, keep the right players in Fayetteville and add experienced talent where it is needed most.

The 2027 transfer portal class will not answer every question surrounding the Razorbacks, but it could determine how much progress the program makes in Silverfield's second season.

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