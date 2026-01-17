Arkansas adds All-MAC guard Davion Weatherspoon from Ohio

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continued reshaping its roster through the transfer portal by signing offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon, a first team All-MAC selection from Ohio.

The 6-foot, 303-pound guard arrives in Fayetteville with one year of eligibility remaining and brings extensive starting experience to a Razorbacks offensive line that has been a priority throughout the portal cycle.

Weatherspoon spent four seasons at Ohio and developed into one of the Mid-American Conference’s most dependable interior linemen, earning conference-wide recognition for his play during the 2024 season.

For Arkansas, the move represents a focus on experience rather than projection. The Razorbacks have targeted players with proven college production, particularly along the line of scrimmage.

Interior offensive line play rarely draws attention, but Arkansas has made it clear that stability up front is a necessity moving forward, especially within the physical demands of SEC play.

Weatherspoon’s signing adds another veteran option to a unit that has undergone steady turnover through graduation and roster movement.

The Hogs have leaned heavily on the transfer portal to address those needs, and this addition fits that broader strategy.

The offensive line remains a position group where experience often translates directly to performance, making Weatherspoon’s résumé especially valuable.

Arkansas has signed Ohio offensive line transfer Davion Weatherspoon, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was a starter the last two seasons at Ohio. pic.twitter.com/4LXQdmc3aE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 17, 2026

From MAC standout to SEC opportunity

Weatherspoon was a full-time starter during the 2024 season and earned First Team All-MAC honors after anchoring the interior of Ohio’s offensive line.

He started 14 games last season and helped the Bobcats average more than 29 points and over 400 yards of total offense, providing consistency in both run blocking and pass protection.

According to Pro Football Focus, Weatherspoon graded as one of the top guards nationally, ranking 27th at the position.

His 78.5 pass-blocking grade and 75.7 run-blocking grade reflected steady execution rather than highlight-reel dominance, a profile often valued by coaching staffs.

Weatherspoon logged nearly 900 snaps in 2024, rarely leaving the field and showing durability across the course of the season.

That workload followed earlier seasons in which he gradually earned a larger role, culminating in a final year that produced conference honors.

Arkansas identified that progression as a positive indicator when evaluating portal options late in the cycle.

The Razorbacks added Weatherspoon as one of their final scholarship transfers before the portal window closed.

Ohio offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon has signed with Arkansas, @On3 has learned.



The 6-foot, 303-pound OL has played 838 career snaps and was a 2025 first-team All-MAC selection.https://t.co/ixsXPEuxzQ pic.twitter.com/hqD6DymGAf — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 17, 2026

Razorbacks continue heavy portal use

Weatherspoon’s addition is part of a wide-ranging transfer effort by Arkansas, which signed more than 40 scholarship players during this portal cycle.

The volume underscores the scale of roster reconstruction underway in Fayetteville as the Razorbacks adjust personnel across multiple position groups.

Rather than relying solely on incoming high school players, Arkansas has used the portal to supplement experience at key spots.

Offensive line depth, in particular, has remained a focus due to the physical toll of SEC competition.

Weatherspoon provides flexibility along the interior, giving the Razorbacks another option at guard and added insurance against injuries.

While his exact role has not been defined publicly, his background suggests he will compete for immediate snaps.

Arkansas football and head coach Ryan Silverfield have landed an important commitment in Davion Weatherspoon, adding another impactful piece to the Razorbacks rebuild.



Weatherspoon brings toughness, versatility, and a high motor that immediately fits the identity Silverfield is… pic.twitter.com/VQ04d2GnCm — HawgsFan (@spliffypicks) January 17, 2026

What the addition means going forward

Weatherspoon enters his final season with an opportunity to test himself against SEC defensive fronts after four years in the MAC.

His experience brings a stabilizing presence to a Razorbacks offensive line still sorting out combinations and depth.

For Arkansas, the goal is improved continuity and reliability in the trenches. Weatherspoon’s résumé suggests he can contribute to both areas.

The Razorbacks are not asking him to be a long-term solution, but rather an immediate one. With one year remaining, his window to make an impact is short but meaningful.

In a conference where margins are thin, adding a proven lineman can quietly matter.

