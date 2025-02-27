Arkansas Avoids Late Collapse; Makes Free Throws to Sink Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas survived a furious comeback attempt to win a critical bubble game against Texas and avoid getting its pocket picked at the post, 86-81.
For 34 minutes, Arkansas was the better team against Texas, but the SEC's leading scorer, Tre Johnson took over. He scored 29 of his 39 career-high points in the second half and overtime to force Texas back in the game.
Johnson scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:11 left in regulation to give Texas' its first lead since the Longhorns scored the first basket of the game to lead 3-0.
DJ Wagner missed a go-ahead free throw with eight seconds left, giving Texas a chance to win the game, but Johnson couldn't hit the game-winning layup at the buzzer.
Arkansas had one last spurt in overtime. After Johnson hit a deep to open the extra period, Arkansas went on an 8-0 run thanks to back-to-back baskets from Zvonimir Ivisic, who led Arkansas with 18 points.
After going just 3-for-6 from the free-throw line in the second half, the Hogs held its nerve down the stretch, going 9-for-11 in overtime.
Down to just seven players with Adou Thiero being out with a hyperextended knee, Arkansas threw the first punch in a dual bubble game. Both teams were in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's Last Four In.
Trevon Brazile took advantage of his first start since Dec. 3 against Miami with a monster first half. Brazile scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, including two early threes.
Arkansas continued its stringent defense, including limiting former Razorback Tramon Mark to just two points on 1-for-8 from the floor after holding him scoreless in Austin during the first matchup. They also held Texas' second leading scorer, Arthur Kaluma to just 4-for-14 from the floor/
Texas shot just 38% from the floor including 2-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Hogs used the free throw line to its advantage in the first half, attempting 14 free throws to Texas' two.
Arkansas used a balanced scoring attack. All seven players scored at least three field goals and five different players scored at least 12 points
The Razorbacks will now go n the road against South Carolina to solidify its NCAA tournament status against South Carolina. Tipoff is scheduled for noon Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.