Predicting Razorbacks' Entire Football Season Now Hilarious
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering Arkansas coach Sam Pittman isn't even sure who the first 22 guys on the field will be in August, he probably chuckled a little over these AI things about wins and losses for next year.
It's just something to give fans a little hope. Some of them, like I heard today, are questioning the entire artificial intelligence thing if something like that is the result.
While hope is about all Razorback fans have to go with right now, it's all they've got. After losing some critical players to SEC rivals like Ole Miss and Texas they have to rebuild.
An even more interesting wrinkle to the whole thing is Texas Tech, the team the Hogs beat in the Liberty Bowl back in December, has the highest ranked team from at least one place on getting players out of the transfer portal.
To give you a sense of how much by guess and by golly is involved in all of that, the Hogs are No. 17 at 247Sports.com and No. 45 at On3.com.
Just to give you an idea, here's a look at what Arkansas will be facing this season (and this isn't to be comprehensive, just in order):
• Alabama A&M
• Arkansas State (LR)
• at Ole Miss
• at Memphis
• Notre Dame
• at Tennessee
• Texas A&M
• Auburn
• Mississippi State
• at LSU
• at Texas
• Missouri
There is a five-game stretch after a couple of rent-a-wins to open the season that's probably causing Pittman to lose sleep now. Don't think Memphis is going to be a pushover.
While being 7-0 at that point probably isn't realistic. Everything else is on the table and even being 2-5 is not out of the realm of possibility.
Don't look for solutions or a prediction here. It's so early you can't even begin to come up with anything realistic at this point. Finishing 7-5, though, might be somewhat of a stretch.
That will come down to getting some breaks in the way of fortunate bounces, bad passes by opposing quarterbacks and fortunate officials' calls to happen. If you just look at the talent, flipping those numbers to 5-7 might be more realistic right now.
Let's at least have a couple of practices in the spring before making any guesses at what's coming the rest of the year. It's beyond a hypothetical at this point.
It just outright hope more than anything else. Which is why that's all fans have to rely on these days with the Razorbacks' football program.