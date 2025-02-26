Former Razorbacks' QB Calcagni Excited for New Opportunity
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas coach Ron Cacagni has another adventure in front of him that offers more chances for personal fulfillment.
He's also quietly hoping for some wins, too, taking over as the coach for the Arkansas Storm that will debut in Little Rock in 2026. Calcagni is also helping younger folks, which has really been his goals since playing for the Razorbacks.
The Storm are going to be part of a six-team International Football Alliance. They currently have teams in Florida, Alabama, two teams in Texas, the Ohio-Western Pensylvania area and Mexico. The team will play from May-August.
It's not the big time, but a steppping stone on the path for some players to get into the NFL, USFL or major indoor leagues.
Coy Flynn, a Carlisle native, who has spent the past 15 years coaching youth football after a successful business career. He is also an Army veteran.
"No big stadiums," Calcagni said Wednesday. "We'll be giving everybody the opportunity to make it to the NFL, USFL or one of these bigger leagues. All these kids in the portal looking for next venture and this could be a chance for them. Players can go up to age 35."
The money won't be big, either. With all the big numbers swirling around the NFL and some other professional sports, this falls into the developmental range.
"I didn't even ask how much I was going to make," Calcagni said. "I just want to see youngsters with these dreams. Bring in sponsorships and things like that."
After assistant coaching jobs at places like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Houston the chances to stay at the big-time of college coaching were there. Calcagni has always been more into the business of actually helping kids grow and achieve their dreams.
This is a chance to do that similar to his work in other developmental leages in pro football from playing outdoors to indoors.
"This is an opportunity to express my faith and what I believer in," Calcagni said. "I don't have to leave my job. Not stopping until they say I've got to step away."
He's been a teacher and coach in the Little Rock schools and is now working with special needs children. Somehow, though you get the idea he hasn't lost that competitive drive he had playing with the Razorbacks.
For the younger folks, Calcagni was a quarterback for the Hogs from 1975-78. While not being spectacular in any one of the usual measurables, he scored high in winning games.
As a starter in 1976, he didn't lose a Southwest Conference game, but Arkansas stumbled to the finish with fourth straight losses after he suffered an injury against Texas A&M.
In 1977 with new coach Lou Holtz, Calcagni guided the Hogs to an 11-1 record. The only game they lost was a 13-9 slugfest on a bright, windy day in Razorback Stadium. One of the keys in that game was a flagrant facemask that dragged Calcagni to the ground in the Red Zone. Everybody (including a national television audience on ABC) could see the foul except the official who was standing a few feet away.
After the win over the Sooners that led to a No. 3 national finish. Calcagni led a strong group of seniors returning that included Hall of Famer Dan Hampton, the Razorbacks were picked at the top in Sports Illustrated 1978 preview edition. He was even on the cover.
Mid-season issues led to back-to-back road losses at Texas and Houston. It ended with a Fiesta Bowl game on Christmas Day against UCLA that ended in a 10-10 tie and ruined the holiday for everybody.
Now Calcagni has another challenge in front of him. The Storm will be an expansion in 2026 and more details on the team will be announced publicly on March 7.
For Calcagni, it's another challenge. One he's looking forward to tackling.