Signs Clear Burks' Time in Tennessee Over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The writing has been on the wall for at least a year now, but it's recently been replaced with a flashing neon sign in case everything else was too subtle.
The time for NFL first round draft pick Treylon Burks in Tennessee is coming to an end. In fact, the only remaining question is whether his short injury-plagued career is ending with it.
The Titans have the No. 1 pick and have made no secret of their desire to take Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter. That, combined with the addition of Calvin Ridley this past season and Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan admitting it was a mistake to allow Burks an opportunity to prove himself last year not only digs the grave, it puts down the headstone and etches the dates.
After making a poor first impression by showing up out of shape after being drafted No. 18 overall, a pair of frustrating injury-filled low production seasons had analysts pondering whether the Titans might seek a trade or just straight up cut Burks last season. However, Callahan had seen enough from Burks' most productive year, 699 yards on 53 catches in his rookie season, combined with the first round pick status, for the new coach to take a chance.
"Again, he's a first round pick, you know?" Callahan told A to Z Sports. "Those guys that are first round picks and have talent often times are afforded a longer opportunity than others. And that's just the nature of the business in the NFL. That's how it works. You have your high draft pick and we're a new staff, so we're trying to get the best out of the talent that was at hand."
However, the space to grow provided by being a high draft pick has quickly given way to a strong desire to move on. Burks has solidified a reputation in Nashville as a bust.
Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks, WR
Burks tried to make the best of a fresh start with a new coaching staff. He made sure to avoid the pitfall of making a poor second first impression by being out of shape. He was also quick to study the playbook, much to the delight of his new coach.
"It's hard because you see a guy like [Burks] who's got talent and our job as coaches is to try to get the most out of the talent," Callahan said. "You try to give opportunities to improve. He came back in phenomenal shape at training camp. He was he was dialed in. He knew what to do."
However, it didn't take long for the Burks Tennessee fans have come to know to show back up. He played in five games, pulling down four catches for 34 yards before a knee injury ended his season in October.
This gave Nick Westbrook, an undrafted free agent who has been scrapping for playing time with the team since 2020, the opportunity to shine. He took over Burks' role for the rest of the season and posted 497 yards on 32 catches with nine touchdowns, eight more trips to the end zone than Burks' entire career.
It solidified Callahan's perception that taking a risk on the former Arkansas Razorback was a bad call.
"Could we have gotten Nick involved more often earlier?" Callahan said. "Yeah, there's certainly things that I think we could have done to involve him earlier. I told him that at the end of the year that I wish that I recognized his value quicker. I think that he has a huge value in terms of what he does in the run game. He can play all three positions. He makes contested catches. He's big, he's strong. Those are things that that we could use. I told him after the season that I wish I would have found a role for him earlier on."
Last year was Westbrook's most valuable contract at $2 million with a cap hit of roughly $1.3 million. Meanwhile, Burks cost the team nearly twice that.
He's untradeable and would cost the Titans nearly $5 million next season. Based on current trends, that's almost $1.25 million per catch.
Because of this, it's reasonable to expect he will be among the first to be cut once June 1 arrives, allowing Tennessee to spread his cap hit over two seasons instead of all at once in a year where major rebuilding has to take place.
After that, Burks will find out just how good his agent really is. First round picks usually get a second chance to prove a change of scenery can help, but with concussion and extensive knee problems, that kind of opportunity is going to be much harder to come by.