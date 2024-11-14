REACTION: Strong Second Half, Big Z Lead Hogs to Victory
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks had a somewhat sluggish start to Wednesday night's game against Troy but its huge second half helped pull out a 65-49 victory. Coach John Calipari's team had made a total of nine 3-pointers through the first two games this season but were able to find the bottom of the net 10 times against the Trojans.
Big Z's Sensation Grows
Arkansas' 7-foot-2 center attempted just one shot from two in the first half which was a miss near the goal. He did nail a three displaying a smooth release similar to a sharpshooting guard in the first half in just six minutes of run.
After senior forward Trevon Brazile went down with an apparent ankle and Jonas Aidoo's lingering leg injury, Ivisic was thrusted into more of a permanent role second half role. He played 16 minutes making 5-of-6 three point attempts, blocked four shots and two steals.
After receiving a raw deal from the NCAA last season, the Croatian big man has developed into a threat on both ends especially with his ability to shoot. He hit just six three pointers all of last season as a freshman at Kentucky and equaled that amount in just one game tonight going 6-of-7 from deep.
Thiero Impressing
The Pittsburgh native had a chance to enter the NBA Draft after his sophomore season at Kentucky due to his athleticism and raw potential. Adou Thiero was kind of a forgotten man in the transfer portal class with Boogie Fland, D.J. Wagner and Johnell Davis perceived to be ahead of him.
After three games, Thiero appears to not only be Calipari's glue guy but most consistent performer on a nightly basis. After a career-high 24 point performance against Baylor, he scored 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds and a team-high +21 while on the court on 33 minutes.
For the season, Thiero is hitting 61% of his shots from the field, 33% from three and a career-high 17 points so far this season. His true development from lightly used freshman to role player as a sophomore to key starter in his third season is something this sport has lacked over the past decade and is a testament of hard work and willingness to be coached each day.
Hogs Able to Shoot Now?
It took long enough but maybe Arkansas was able to find something offensively in the second half against Troy to look a bit more potent. The Razorbacks scored just 26 points in the first half while shooting just 29% from the field.
What Arkansas has been able to do is play defense good enough to overcompensate for its lack of shooting ability. Outside of Ivisic and Thiero, the second half didn't show much as the combination of Fland, Davis and Wagner made 4-of-10 field goal attempts after halftime.
That number must improve or opponents will continue to roll out a 2-3 zone and dare the Razorbacks to improve its shooting all around. Arkansas' next opponent boasts one of the best perimeter defenses in the country as Pacific has forced opponents to shoot just 18% from three this season which ranks No. 4 nationally.