Former Heisman Favorite Has Lot to Prove by Season's End
Before this season began, four players were considered the odds-on favorites to win college football's ultimate individual prize. Among them was a quarterback Arkansas will likely have trouble stopping next weekend.
That QB is Quinn Ewers, Texas' talented signal caller who was virtually unstoppable against Florida yesterday as he tossed a career-best five touchdown passes. Ewers completed 19 of 27 throws for 333 yards in the Longhorns' 49-17 rout of the Gators, with 297 of those yards coming in the explosive first half when Texas led 35-0.
Ewers was the top-rated player in the 2021 freshman class and chose Ohio State. After one season with the Buckeyes, whose starting quarterback that year was C.J. Stroud, Ewers returned to the Lone Star State. He's been Texas' starter the last three seasons and is considered a first-round draft pick in the next NFL draft.
In some of his Florida post-game comments, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised his "efficient" quarterback, saying he played "fantastic" in Week 11 and that he's picked up momentum throughout the Longhorns' recent schedule.
"I thought Quinn played fantastic today, and I thought he played great two weeks ago against Vanderbilt," said Sarkisian, whose team had a bye between playing at Vandy and hosting Florida. "The ball was going to the right guys on time and they were catchable balls."
The win improved the Longhorns' record to 8-1 on the season, 4-1 in the SEC. Texas, certain to be ranked No. 4 this week, is eyeing a trip to the SEC championship game, an invite to the College Football Playoff, and a potential national title.
Arkansas (5-4, 3-3) hopes to upset those plans with a monumental upset when the Hogs host the 'Horns at 11 a.m. Saturday. ABC will televise. Texas is a big favorite with the spread at 16.5 points.
When the season began, Ewers was one of those four favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. According to BetMGM, his odds of accepting the heavy trophy in New York City in December were +800. Sharing those odds were Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Ewers was still among the favorites until he suffered an abdominal strain against UTSA on September 14 and missed the next two games. He regained his starting job from uber-talented backup Arch Manning and could've still earned at least a trip to New York among the top four Heisman finalists.
But the No. 1 Longhorns lost their unbeaten status and Ewers' Heisman hopes were seemingly quashed for good when the Georgia Bulldogs rolled into Austin and dominated Texas. A 23-0 halftime score resulted in a 30-15 Georgia victory.
Now the Longhorns' goal is to not lose again while reaching the first-ever 12-team playoff that will determine college football's national champion. Ewers will have a lot to do with deciding if UT gets into the playoff, and how far the 'Horns can advance.
Ewers still has a bright future, and could return to the Longhorns for his final collegiate season. Most expect him to enter the NFL draft, where he's generally expected to be a mid-first round pick. This draft projection has Ewers going fifth among quarterbacks.
Just a week ago, Arkansas faced another Heisman hopeful in Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Razorbacks' defense did nothing to harm his chances and actually helped provide Dart a bump in the odds. Dart and his No. 19-ranked mates (8-2, 4-2) toppled Georgia in the Mississippi rain Saturday, keeping their playoff hopes alive and giving the No. 2 Dawgs (7-2, 5-2) a second setback in the highly competitive SEC.
Dart torched the suddenly helpless Arkansas secondary for Ole Miss records of 515 passing yards and six touchdown tosses while completing 25 of 31 throws. Most of that went to Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins, a previous relative unknown who caught eight balls for 254 yards and five TDs.
The Rebs routed the Razorbacks 63-31 after controlling the first half to the tune of a 35-10 score at intermission. Another embarrassment is possible Saturday with Texas boasting a dominant defense and explosive offense.
Arkansas starting quarterback Taylen Green was banged up again by the Ole Miss defense and his status remains a mystery for Saturday. Backup QB Malachi Singleton was impressive in relief against the Rebs, although it was strictly garbage time with the outcome long since decided.
Dart, a senior at Ole Miss, stands fifth in the Heisman odds on updated yesterday on BetMGM at +2000, the same odds where he began the season. Dart's odds could improve after his gutsy performance in beating Georgia.
Ewers' odds will likely improve a bit following Saturday's scintillating show against Florida. Ewers can further his chances, although common sense says he's got too much ground to make up, with a big game against the Razorbacks.
Ewers is tied for 11th on the Heisman list of BetMGM at +10000, a far cry from his preseason shared favorite status. Question is, will Ewers — still a projected first-round NFL draft pick — torch the Hogs the way Dart did?
Best odds to win the Heisman, according updated Saturday odds on BetMGM, are:
* Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter at +175.
* Miami quarterback Cam Ward +200.
* Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel at +300.
* Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty at +450.
Ward's odds will likely take a tumble after Miami's loss on the road at Georgia Tech Saturday. Hunter caught a TD pass, Gabriel was efficient in a win, and Jeanty was sensational in a close victory.
Rashaan Salaam is Colorado's only Heisman winner. Texas has had two Heisman Trophy guys: Earl Campbell in 1977 and Ricky Williams in 1998.
Southern Cal leads all schools with eight Heisman winners, followed by Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State with seven each. Alabama has four Heisman winners, all since 2009 while fellow SEC schools Georgia, Auburn and Florida have three each. Army, Nebraska, Michigan and Florida State also have three each.
One of the best Florida State players of all time was Deion Sanders, who coaches Hunter at Colorado. Sanders' son, Shedeur, is Colorado's quarterback and tied for seventh on the BetMGM Heisman list at +5000.
Deion Sanders was known as Prime Time during his playing days in the NFL, when he scored touchdowns six different ways and won two Super Bowls, one with the Dallas Cowboys and another with the San Francisco 49ers.
Coach Prime is in the NFL Hall of Fame. Best he ever finished in the Heisman voting was eighth in 1988. He did make this list as one of the top college players to NOT win the Heisman Trophy.
Ewers won't replace anyone on that list, and he isn't likely to win this year's Heisman. He could next year but will likely be on an NFL roster by then. What Arkansas fans hope for most is that Ewers doesn't play like a Heisman hopeful next weekend.