Arkansas Razorback commit set to visit SEC rival this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of Arkansas Razorbacks highly rated commitments is set to visit Mississippi State this weekend for its highly anticipated game against Arizona State, according to Bulldogs on SI.
Four-star linebacker JJ Bush committed to Arkansas in July after a legnthy recruitment, choosing the Razorbacks ver offers from the likes of Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, West Virgina, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Florida.
This recruiting trip could very well be a thank you for recruiting me type of thing from Bush, who has remained firm in his pledge to Arkansas with his social media profiles decked out with Razorback posts.
The 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect goes into his junior year as one of the best in his state at creating negative plays with 69 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, and an interception.
Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams has recruited the linebacker position at an exceptionally high level since joining the program ahead of the 2023 season.
Williams' staff not only beat out LSU for Bush's services, but the Tigers were considered the leaders in the wheelhouse leading up to his decision.
Now, in three consecutive recruiting cycles, Williams has landed top-20 ranked linebackers in three with the signings of Bradley Shaw (2024) and Tavion Wallace (2025).
The Razorbacks have one other linebacker currently committed for the 2026 class in 3-star Caleb Gordon from Gastonia, North Carolina. While most recruiting services have 3-star Jordan Avinger listed as a linebacker, Arkansas is targeting him as a running back.
As a recruit, Bush is the No. 306 overall prospect in the nation, No. 16 among linebackers and No. 13 in the state of Alabama for the 2026 class, according to 247sports rankings.
Bush's pledge keeps Arkansas' hopes alive for a top 25 recruiting class as the Razorbacks rank No. 10 in the SEC, No. 27 nationally.
Scouting Report
He started his prep career at Theodore High School in Alabama as a safety before converting full time to linebacker, which is seen on film with his fluid horizontal speed.
Bush's game is predicated on physicality, embracing contact and remaining face up while tackling. Throughout his high school career, he has shown a knack for rushing the passer with countless quarterback hurries and negative plays
His safety background allows him to drop in coverage as needed, creating mismatches for opponents looking to beat him through the air.
When it comes to culture and team fit, Bush is a hardnosed player in a similar mold to current starting linebacker Xavian Sorey, who returns after leading Arkansas in tackles during his first season with the team.
Although known as a defensive stalwart, Bush made an impact on offense by rushing for 344 yards and six touchdowns. His versatility makes him invaluable member of a class blended with day one impact players and those who need multiple years of development in the program.
Not only is Bush an exceptional athlete the hardwood, he also performs at a high level for high high school track and field team.
This spring, Bush flashed impressive marks in the 200-meter dash at (24.32 seconds and long jump 20 feet, 8 inches which is a contributing factor to what makes him such a highly sought athlete.